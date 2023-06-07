Health remains the paramount factor in determining how deep into the playoffs our Seattle Seahawks may find themselves this season. Veterans returning from injuries, older players with leadership qualities, and young upstarts at key positions will all need to make a positive impact on the field for the Seahawks to make the playoffs, and hopefully win a game or two. If the ‘Hawks stay relatively healthy, if Jamal Adams joins a confident team on the rise, there is really no telling the level of success our squad may reach.

Seahawks News

Seahawks quietly rebuilt offense into passing machine? - Seaside Joe

8 new offensive starters acquired since March, 2022: Seaside Joe 1557

Jamal Adams isn't practicing, but the Seahawks are happy to have him back - ProFootballTalk

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has spent the offseason rehabbing his torn quadriceps back home in Texas. He is in Seattle this week for the mandatory minicamp, though he’s not practicing.

Seattle Seahawks set date for return of iconic 1990s throwback uniforms KIRO 7 News

The Seahawks will don their 90s throwbacks in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 29.

What we learned from Seahawks mandatory minicamp Tuesday - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks mandatory minicamp represents three straight days of getting what is maybe their most intense look yet at what they have in first-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tuesday's first minicamp workout offered some interesting insights into the two. Witherspoon, a cornerback taken fifth overall out of Illinois, remains limited due to a hamstring injury.

Breer on contrast of Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith, Russell Wilson - Seattle Sports

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk to share his insight after writing a feature on Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Seahawks Announce 2023 Game Themes, Including Throwback Uniforms & Super Bowl XLVIII 10th Anniversary - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks announce game themes for the 2023 season, including the dates they will wear throwback uniforms and will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl winning 2013 team.

Seahawks minicamp: Quandre Diggs-Bobby Wagner chemistry, CB group looks strong - The Athletic

The Seahawks had 100 percent attendance at mandatory minicamp, and their veteran defenders seemed to pick up right where they left off.

How Can Seattle Put Finishing Touches On Offseason? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With several quality veterans still looking for a team for the 2023 season, if the Seattle Seahawks can scrounge up a bit of cap space, an additional move could be made to further solidify the roster.

NFC West News

49ers news: Deebo Samuel says he was awful and out of shape last year; vows to improve - Niners Nation

Samuel said his focus this offseason is to improve his route running after sitting down and watching film with Kyle Shanahan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Minicamp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the best and worst performances from Day 1 of San Francisco 49ers minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals Could Have Hidden Gem in Hjalte Froholdt - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals potentially found their starting center.

2023 Cardinals: Can Arizona exceed expectations this season under new coaching staff? - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ 2022 Pro Bowl RB James Conner believes in the team’s chances this season

Rams Offense: 5 ways the Sean McVay offense will look different in 2023 - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams offense in 2022 was not what fans were accustomed to seeing with head coach Sean McVay at the helm. Between injuries, a new offensive coordinator, and a string of bad luck, the...

Will Zach Evans Compete With Cam Akers For L.A. Rams RB Touches? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After the Los Angeles Rams traded up for Zach Evans, is Cam Akers' role as the lead running back in jeopardy?

Around The NFL

As Colts hint at starting Anthony Richardson, here are 4 major QB storylines heading into NFL mandatory minicamps - Yahoo Sports

The second week of June will tell us plenty about Indianapolis' big draft swing, as well as a rejuvenation project, a high-profile succession plan and a prove-it camp elsewhere.

Can the Giants, Vikings continue their success in 2023? - ESPN

The Giants and Vikings had success last season after offensive-minded coach hires. But what's next for Brian Daboll, Kevin O'Connell and their teams?

Herbert's contract talks with Chargers 'ongoing,' Staley says - ESPN

Chargers coach Brandon Staley described contract negotiations with Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert as "ongoing" Monday before teeing off at the team's charity golf tournament at Rolling Hills Estates, California.

What is the personality of the Cowboys’ running game? What does that even mean? - The Athletic

Today, we look at how the Cowboys run the ball and where they found the most success (and least) last season.

Four teams that greatly helped their quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL offseason -- and five that didn't - NFL.com

Which NFL teams have set up their respective quarterbacks for success in 2023? Judy Battista identifies four franchises that significantly helped their signal-callers this offseason -- and five that didn't.

Under-the-radar AFC players who can be stars in 2023: AFC South RBs, several young TEs and a Patriots WR - CBSSports.com

Look for these players to play key roles for their teams in 2023

2023 NFL mandatory minicamp schedule: Highlights, updates, analysis and more from around the league - CBSSports.com

Here's your one-stop shop for mandatory minicamps

PFF Center Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Creed Humphrey stakes claim to the No. 1 spot in these center rankings ahead of the 2023 NFL season, with Jason Kelce close behind.