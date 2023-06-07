The Seattle Seahawks began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and will continue through the end of Thursday. It’s the last major workout program (other than some more OTAs next week) until training camp in late July, so things are ramping up.

If you’re into getting hyped for Seahawks football and also wildly overanalyzing 7-on-7 play and other drills, this is the place for you! Veteran tight end Will Dissly and quarterback Drew Lock teamed up for the highlight of the day, as Lock delivered an absolute dime to Uncle Will for a touchdown. Neither Artie Burns nor rookie safety Jerrick Reed II could make a play on the ball.

It’s great to see Dissly looking spry after suffering a season-ending knee injury at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, here’s QB1 to TE1! Geno Smith to Noah Fant.

You like the passing game? Check out some wide receiver drills.

Second-year right tackle Abraham Lucas is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so he didn’t do much on Tuesday but he still managed some light work.

Abe Lucas still limited but got in some drill work today. pic.twitter.com/WqfVSjxTTk — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 6, 2023

Let’s wrap this up with the rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba doing JSN things. I have a feeling Geno Smith will be successfully targeting him a lot this season.

No, it’s not true rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught every ball thrown near him in every Seahawks offseason practice.



It just seems like it. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/WqJ25plG72 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 7, 2023

Rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njihba in goal-line passing drill at Seahawks minicamp ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/tfxpxLjqZk — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 6, 2023

Much like last year, I am so eager for preseason to start.