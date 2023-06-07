 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Will Dissly’s touchdown in tight coverage over rookie Jerrick Reed II at Seahawks minicamp

Come for Will Dissly, stay for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

By Mookie Alexander
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and will continue through the end of Thursday. It’s the last major workout program (other than some more OTAs next week) until training camp in late July, so things are ramping up.

If you’re into getting hyped for Seahawks football and also wildly overanalyzing 7-on-7 play and other drills, this is the place for you! Veteran tight end Will Dissly and quarterback Drew Lock teamed up for the highlight of the day, as Lock delivered an absolute dime to Uncle Will for a touchdown. Neither Artie Burns nor rookie safety Jerrick Reed II could make a play on the ball.

It’s great to see Dissly looking spry after suffering a season-ending knee injury at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, here’s QB1 to TE1! Geno Smith to Noah Fant.

You like the passing game? Check out some wide receiver drills.

Second-year right tackle Abraham Lucas is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so he didn’t do much on Tuesday but he still managed some light work.

Let’s wrap this up with the rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba doing JSN things. I have a feeling Geno Smith will be successfully targeting him a lot this season.

Much like last year, I am so eager for preseason to start.

