The Seattle Seahawks are two months away from their 2023 preseason opener, and this year’s television broadcast will have a couple of new additions.

First off is the play-by-play commentator. For over a decade that job belonged to NFL on FOX studio host Curt Menefee, but this year he’s stepping aside for current Philadelphia 76ers broadcaster Kate Scott. She will be joined by former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson, who was an incredibly entertaining add to the booth last season. You better believe Michael Bennett will also factor into the broadcasts, too.

From the press release:

Scott joins Seattle from Philadelphia, where she currently serves as the television play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to taking over as the voice of the Sixers, Scott provided radio play-by-play for Learfield on its national college football package as well as calling football and various other sports for the Pac-12 Network. Scott is the only woman to have done play-by-play for the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA CFB, and the Olympics. She previously called NFL preseason games for San Francisco in 2016.

Scott was the first woman to do radio play-by-play for an NFL team when she worked with the San Francisco 49ers a few season ago. Here’s a video with some more background on her path to the male-dominated world of sports broadcasting.

Welcome to the Seahawks, Kate!

The television pregame and halftime presentation will once again be hosted by KING-5’s Paul Silvi, and new to the team is legendary linebacker K.J. Wright.

On radio, the usual tandem of Steve Raible and Dave Wyman handle the commentary on Seattle Sports 710AM/KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, with Jen Mueller serving as the sideline reporter. You get all the former Seahawks on the radio pre- and post-game shows with host Michael Bumpus, alongside analysts Paul Moyer, Ray Roberts, Marcus Trufant, and Robert Turbin.

All Seahawks preseason games will air live on KING-5 in Seattle, with the same broadcast also available in primary and secondary markets throughout the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. Seattle’s preseason opener is Thursday, Aug. 10 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.