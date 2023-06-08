Not much to say today, ‘cept there are a lot of fun tid-bits about our Seattle Seahawks to nibble on. Minicamp updates can seem superfluous but also can be fun snacks, or appetizers if you will. Less than 100 days till the start of the 2023 season. Other teams got other stuff going on. Yeah, whatevs. Take a look, if you must. Otherwise, dive into the links. You may enjoy. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks defensive coordinator schedule: Part III - Seaside Joe

Familiar faces in Dan Quinn, Steve Wilks, and Jack Del Rio: Seaside Joe 1558

DK Metcalf ‘overstepped boundaries’ leading Seahawks vocally, will now yield to Geno Smith - The News Tribune

The 25-year-old receiver put himself in a new role with Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner gone in 2022. Now back to leading by example.

Seahawks minicamp shows there will be an interesting camp battle in secondary - The Seattle Times

If the Seahawks have accomplished anything this week at minicamp, they have reinforced how intriguing it will be to watch how the secondary comes together during training camp.

Video: Seattle Seahawks rookie Jerrick Reed on adjusting to NFL - Seattle Sports

What has the biggest change been for Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Jerrick Reed, a sixth-round pick out of New Mexico? He told Wyman and Bob.

Seattle Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs enjoys normal offseason - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has a renewed sense of appreciation for having an offseason that's looked more normal.

Huard: The biggest adjustment for Seahawks rookie Mike Morris - Seattle Sports

Rookie Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Mike Morris has a key adjustment to make as he enters the NFL, Brock Huard said on Tuesday.

Can the Seahawks break the center curse in 2023? - ESPN

11 different centers have started at least one game for the Seahawks since 2013. Can they find long-term stability this season?

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Derick Hall Named Under-The-Radar Rookie by CBS Sports - Seahawks.com

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports breaks down why Seattle second-round linebacker Derick Hall can potentially shine as a Day-2 selection as a rookie.

Julian Love Making Smooth Transition In First Offseason With Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Julian Love discussed his first few months in Seattle, his unique connection to Seattle and more on Day 2 of minicamp.

Seahawks minicamp takeaways: Devon Witherspoon, JSN ramping up, making plays - The Athletic

“He’s come in and treated it like he’s a vet already,” DK Metcalf said of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. "He’s already ahead of the curve."

Seattle Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Eager to 'Go Back to Work' With Jamal Adams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's been nearly a calendar year since the Seattle Seahawks had their high-priced safety duo playing together on the field. But as Jamal Adams works his way back from a severe leg injury, Quandre Diggs can't wait to see what they can accomplish in 2023.

NFC West News

49ers TE George Kittle, Deebo Samuel on Brandon Aiyuk’s bright future - Niners Nation

49ers Brandon Aiyuk has become more vocal, and his game has gone to another level this offseason according to his teammates

49ers Kyle Shanahan on Drake Jackson: "He was Unbelievable This Offseason" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives a positive review of defensive end Drake Jackson.

Behind The Scenes: Arizona Cardinals OTA's - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals crawl closer to the end of OTA's - here's what we saw.

Rallis Getting Things Covered - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is introduced at the Cardinals facility in Tempe on Feb. 22, 2023. Nfl Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis...

Rams fans should buy into the hype on L.A.’s rookie standout receiver - Turf Show Times

The rookie receiver is getting high praise from teammates and coaches

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp Offers ‘Good’ Injury Update - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is making good strides in his rehab from the ankle injury that sidelined him last season.

Around The NFL

NFL preseason: Aaron Rodgers, rookie QBs and others could make new team debuts - Yahoo Sports

The NFL released its full slate of preseason games.

Report: Commanders sale could be approved in July - ProFootballTalk

The final days of Daniel Snyder are upon us.

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of say in New York Jets' offense - ESPN

Rodgers is enjoying the "freedom of expression" he has in the Jets' meeting rooms while also keeping his new teammates on their toes.

Which NFL players will improve in '23? Dak Prescott, James Cook, Kyle Pitts among GUARANTEED risers - NFL.com

Summer is the season of hope in the NFL. Mandatory minicamps spawn chatter of veterans getting back on track, of youngsters taking a leap. With that in mind, Adam Schein GUARANTEES nine particular players will improve in 2023.

NFL WR & TE rankings: Cowboys struggles, Commanders optimism and the impact of accuracy - The Athletic

A deep dive into the game's top pass catchers plus players who could break out in 2023 after doing a lot with little last fall.

NFL insider notes from Packers OTAs: Jordan Love's 'mortal sin,' his 'tight wobblers' and what it all means - CBSSports.com

Green Bay's new starting QB is already 'pushing those boundaries' -- but don't read too much into it

Agent's Take: Can Vikings' Justin Jefferson top Rams' Aaron Donald as NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback? - CBSSports.com

The All-Pro receiver is set to become one of the game's highest-paid players

12 UDFAs to watch in NFL training camp: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ivan Pace Jr. and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Undrafted free agents are a core part of each NFL team's offseason activities, with a handful claiming roster spots when all is said and done.