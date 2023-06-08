DK Metcalf with a message for those concerned with his taunting

In the four seasons since the Seattle Seahawks drafted DK Metcalf with the last pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Metcalf has produced at a rate in line with some of the greatest performers in NFL history.

Specifically, the 4,218 receiving yards he has put up so far in his career are the 21st most recorded by any player in the first three years of their career in NFL history. At the same time, his 35 career receiving touchdowns put him in a five-way tie for 14th all time in NFL history through four seasons, with A.J. Green, A.J. Brown, Bill Groman and Carl Pickens also snagging 35 touchdown catches through their first four seasons.

In spite of that production, though, while speaking with the media at the second day of Seahawks minicamp on Wednesday, Metcalf was asked, “Is there anything you want to improve on from last year?”, and his response was regarding winning more. However, one fan opted to suggest that Metcalf should work on taunting less in order to draw fewer penalty flags.

Getting flagged for taunting less?? ‍♀️ — ‍ JENNYJENNY (@savagecookie) June 7, 2023

How exactly did Metcalf, who has only been flagged twice for taunting in his four year career, respond to this suggestion?

Kissing my ass more ?? ‍♂️ https://t.co/M0slfqzXcT — DeKaylin Metcalf (@dkm14) June 7, 2023

So, perhaps it may have better to suggest Metcalf work on getting flagged less often for unsportsmanlike conduct, a penalty for which he has drawn twice as many flags during his career.