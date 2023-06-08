Video: Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets the better of Devon Witherspoon in Seahawks rookie vs. rookie drill

If anyone was perusing social media on Wednesday, you probably saw the Seattle Seahawks post a highlight from minicamp involving first-round rookies Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. These two may have both starred in the Big Ten conference, but Ohio State and Illinois are in different divisions and thus never actually played each other while in college.

As ever, it’s June so you shouldn’t read too much into anything, but the highlight in question was JSN working out of the slot against Witherspoon. While Witherspoon has shined as an outside corner, he’s been getting in some slot reps in camp, so that’s something to keep an eye on when the preseason rolls around. Smith-Njigba got the step on the rub route, and Geno Smith hit JSN in stride over a trailing Witherspoon for the touchdown.

Then the Seahawks deleted the tweet for some reason, but the funny thing about the internet is that copies are stored.

Nah. But he is beat. I was surprised they posted it in the first place pic.twitter.com/odfszh0nc5 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 8, 2023

We’re at a loss as to why the Seahawks deleted that highlight, but maybe former Field Gulls film analyst has a tongue-in-cheek answer for it.

Tweet deleted because Seahawks don't want us knowing the massive secret that Seattle is planning to use Witherspoon in the slot, play man coverage, or use rub routes against man coverage?! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) June 8, 2023

I don’t know about you, but I am irrationally excited about what’s to come with Smith-Njigba in this offense. I’m eager to see Witherspoon too and have no big reaction to him getting beaten in a drill, but I truly believe JSN could be a massive game-changer for Seattle’s passing attack.