It’s been a wild journey for both of them, but Frank Clark and Russell Wilson appear headed for a reunion.

Compensation update: Broncos are giving former Chiefs’ pass rusher Frank Clark a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, per source. The deal includes a $5.5 million guaranteed base salary, $1 million in makeable incentives and another challenging $1 million in incentives. https://t.co/JbAgDZ6LbN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

It’s been four seasons since Clark and Wilson were both on the Seattle Seahawks, in which they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Frank Clark had been pegged as a potential target to return to Seattle, no doubt because Bobby Wagner exemplified once again that players are occasionally inclined to come home. $5.5 million is real money though, and considering the stay-putness the Seahawks have demonstrated through this later wave of free agency, it’s unlikely they were interested in this kind of number.

Seattle appears - for the moment - content with their pass rush situation, and Clark heads off to his third team, but his first new free agency signing. Denver adds a little bit back in the wake of Dre’Mont Jones departing, as they bank on Wilson to keep them in contention in the AFC West this year.