Frank Clark heads to Broncos to play with Russell Wilson

Two former Seahawks and Super Bowl winners are on the same roster again.

By Tyler Alsin
/ new
DENVER BRONCOS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s been a wild journey for both of them, but Frank Clark and Russell Wilson appear headed for a reunion.

It’s been four seasons since Clark and Wilson were both on the Seattle Seahawks, in which they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Frank Clark had been pegged as a potential target to return to Seattle, no doubt because Bobby Wagner exemplified once again that players are occasionally inclined to come home. $5.5 million is real money though, and considering the stay-putness the Seahawks have demonstrated through this later wave of free agency, it’s unlikely they were interested in this kind of number.

Seattle appears - for the moment - content with their pass rush situation, and Clark heads off to his third team, but his first new free agency signing. Denver adds a little bit back in the wake of Dre’Mont Jones departing, as they bank on Wilson to keep them in contention in the AFC West this year.

