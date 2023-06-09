Last season, our Seattle Seahawks surprised some pundits and fans alike by winning 9 games and making the playoffs. This season, it seems fans are a bit more bullish on the ‘Hawks, predicting 10+ wins and a playoff victory. Will our Seahawks surpass last season’s win total? With higher expectations and a clear focus, how far should they go this year? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll names standout of camp - Seaside Joe

It's not who you might think, 6/8/2023

Seahawks minicamp ends with a twist: Devon Witherspoon moves to inside slot defensive back - The News Tribune

Pete Carroll uses Coby Bryant’s sprained foot as the chance to move Witherspoon from his starting spot outside into the slot.

Will Jamal Adams be ready for start of season? - ProFootballTalk

The Seahawks still can’t say for certain whether safety Jamal Adams will be ready to play by the start of the season.

Huard: The 'fascinating' way Seahawks' roster differs from others - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard went through the Seattle Seahawks' roster and doesn't see any veteran players who are on the bubble of making the Week 1 team.

Video: Get to know Seattle Seahawks 2nd-round pick Derick Hall - Seattle Sports

Pass rusher Derick Hall, the second of the Seattle Seahawks' two second-round picks, joined Brock and Salk at team headquarters.

State of the 2023 Seattle Seahawks: After surprising success, expectations up for Geno Smith and Co. - NFL.com

After a surprising run to the playoffs in 2022, Geno Smith and Co. aren't likely to catch anyone off guard this year. Adam Rank examines the state of the 2023 Seattle Seahawks.

Walking The Walk: DK Metcalf Continues To Show, Not Tell - Seahawks.com

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf opened up about his outlook for 2023 and leading by example following Wednesday’s minicamp practice.

Seahawks minicamp wrap-up: Rookies shining, vets fitting in, injury updates - The Athletic

First-round rookies Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have more than lived up to expectations so far, Pete Carroll said.

Who Will Start For Seattle Seahawks Opposite of Uchenna Nwosu? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After tying for the team lead in sacks and racking up double-digit tackles for loss, Uchenna Nwosu has a starting job cemented off the edge for the Seattle Seahawks. But as many as five players could be vying for the other outside linebacker starting job in training camp.

NFC West News

49ers news: Nick Bosa and the defense allowed the fewest points off turnovers in ‘22 - Niners Nation

There will be occasions when the offense puts you in a bad spot. The 49ers defense did a fantastic job last season of not allowing anything easy for the opposition.

What Steve Wilks Wants the 49ers Defense to Accomplish in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Steve Wilks lays out what he was the San Francisco 49ers defense to achieve in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals Ready to Shock Everybody - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals don't have any expectations heading into 2023 - don't tell anybody on the team that.

My 53 favorite Cardinals heading into mini-camp - Revenge of the Birds

Having watched some film of the Cardinals’ newcomers, both the free agents and the rookies, heading into mandatory mini-camp next week, here is the 53 man roster I currently favor.

Rams Offensive Line: Can Alaric Jackson be a franchise left tackle? - Turf Show Times

Alaric Jackson has a chance to step up in a big way in 2023

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp: 'He's Pretty Special;' Is Puka Nacua Sneaky Rookie Star? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp thinks BYU Cougars product Puka Nacua can be an early star for the Rams.

Around The NFL

Bryce Young takes major step at Panthers practice - Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Young took a big step toward becoming an NFL starter this week in Carolina Panthers organized team activities

Jets pass rusher says he took big pay cut in part because of unique connection with Aaron Rodgers - Yahoo Sports

"My career started chasing the quarterback. ... and my career damn near ended in the pursuit of this quarterback.”

Broncos pry Frank Clark away from Chiefs on rumored 1-year, $7.5 million deal - Yahoo Sports

Frank Clark is joining a former division rival on a reported one-year deal.

Five biggest questions about the Raiders' Garoppolo situation - ESPN

Is Jimmy G's time with the Raiders really in jeopardy? Could Tom Brady actually play in Las Vegas this year? We answer these questions -- and more.

Minnesota Vikings love QB Jaren Hall for what he doesn't do - ESPN

Hall wasn't an elite prospect, but his decision not to throw a college teammate under the bus during a pre-draft interview got the Vikings' attention.

Fantasy football X factors: Eight players who could be difference-makers in 2023 - ESPN

Matt Bowen lists players with questions surrounding them, but also the potential to be fantasy difference-makers to varying degrees.

The First Read: 10 biggest questions hovering around NFL's first wave of mandatory minicamps - NFL.com

Are the Cowboys better off with Mike McCarthy calling the plays? How much help will the Lions receive from their rookie class? Is there already too much drama around the Raiders? Jeffri Chadiha explores the 10 biggest questions hovering around this week's

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers Who? - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

One pressing question for every new NFL defensive play-caller in 2023 - The Athletic

Brian Flores, Vic Fangio and Sean Desai are among the new hires charged with helping their teams' defenses reach new heights.

Under-the-radar players for each NFC team who can be stars in 2023, including Alexander Mattison, Jahan Dotson - CBSSports.com

These 16 players are setting themselves up to become stars in the NFC