Pete Carroll uncertain if Jamal Adams will be ready for start of 2023 season

When Jamal Adams played for the New York Jets, the versatile safety only missed two games out of a possible 48 over the span of three seasons. Since his blockbuster trade to the Seattle Seahawks, Adams has appeared in exactly half of a possible 50 regular season games.

All of Adams’ seasons in Seattle have ended with some sort of serious injury, including playing through a torn labrum in 2020 before tearing it again in 2021, and then of course the torn quad tendon on opening night against the Denver Broncos last year. The severity of this injury is enough to put Adams’ readiness for the start of the 2023 season in doubt.

With training camp just over a month away, head coach Pete Carroll’s update on Adams is that of the great unknown.

“We’ll see,” Carroll said at Thursday’s minicamp press conference. “Let’s get to camp first and see what happens. It may be too much to ask. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Adams and Jordyn Brooks were present at minicamp but obviously unable to participate in on-field drills due to their respective injuries. It’s very possible that Brooks starts this year on the PUP list given his ACL tear was in Week 17 of 2022, but nothing is concrete on his timeline either.

“There are benchmarks. There are strength things that he has to get back to full. I think range of motion is pretty good, but I think we’re talking about strength right now,” Carroll said when asked about Adams’ training and recovery process. “It’s just time. It’s just time on task and so it’s really clear. He’s got really good guys he’s working with back home, so being here was really important so that we saw him.”

It’s obviously frustrating that the Adams trade has not worked out as hoped, and these injuries may very well shorten his prime, but hopefully his recovery from the quad tear can continue to remain on schedule and that we will see him return to action sooner rather than later.