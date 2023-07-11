In today’s links: rumors say Malik Willis is headed to the Seattle Seahawks; will the Rams tank for a new QB, and if so, whom?; a Mike McDaniel profile.. and more! Dive into the links and inform your world view. Training camp starts soon. We are almost there!

Seahawks News

So the Internet wasn't done with blindly connecting Seahawks to Malik Willis? - Seaside Joe

When will they snap back to reality? Plus Godwin Igwebuike, Geno Smith's superstar cousin, and more: Seaside Joe 1591

These market-implied power rankings put Seattle at No. 11 in the league - Seahawks Wire

In our league-wide offseason power rankings we published on June 1, we put the Seattle Seahawks at No. 10 in the league. In fact, the vast majority of analysts have this team ranked somewhere between No. 12 and No. 16 in their power rankings. This morning Ben Brown at Pro Football Focus shared their market implied power rankings, which put the Seahawks at No. 11.

Top 2023 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines: Who Handles Return Duties? - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks excelled on special teams again in 2022 and expect that to be a strength in 2023, but a big question to answer in camp is that of who will handle return duties.

Seattle Seahawks QBs Training Camp Preview: Bold Predictions, Projected Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After investing in him as their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, the Seattle Seahawks have placed their hopes for returning to Super Bowl contention squarely on Geno Smith's shoulders believing his best football has yet to be played.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy leads NFL in interceptions in PFF simulation - Niners Nation

49ers QB Brock Purdy has most interceptions in the NFL in PFF 2023 season simulation, but Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey should be happy with the way their seasons turn out

Five 49ers That are Likely to be Named to Their First Pro Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which five San Francisco 49ers are most likely to be named to their first Pro Bowl.

B/R Projects Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Bust in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals won't see the best out of Marquise Brown this season, according to Bleacher Report.

A Hop, Skip and a Jump - Revenge of the Birds

How should Cardinals’ fans view DeAndre Hopkins’ 3 year tenure in Arizona?

Rams 2024 draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, then...who?! - Turf Show Times

We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but what comes next is anyone’s guess

Training Camp Power Rankings: Where Do Los Angeles Rams Land? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Are Los Angels Rams' Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald enough to elevate the team's ranking?

Around The NFL

Netflix's 'Quarterback': Will Kirk Cousins be the breakout star? - Yahoo Sports

Netflix's latest sports doc, 'Quarterback,' comes out Wednesday, and Kirk Cousins is the wild card.

Alec Ingold: Mike McDaniel presents an encouraging way to look at football - NBC Sports

After spending his first three seasons with the Raiders, fullback Alec Ingold joined the Dolphins in free agency last year.

Jalen Hurts' 20-year story with Eagles OC Brian Johnson has new twist - ESPN

Brian Johnson is the new play caller in Philadelphia. He's known his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, since preschool.

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has been quietly preparing for this moment - ESPN

Ridder, who assumed the starting role from Marcus Mariota in the final four games of 2022, is ready for his first full season at the helm.

Move the Sticks: New starting QBs, 5 least hyped teams this offseason - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season - NFL.com

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

2023 NFL positional superlatives: Which teams have the best QBs, RBs, WRs, OL, DL, and more - CBSSports.com

Identifying the best position groups around the league

NFL personnel under most pressure this year, plus ranking the top 10 kickers with a no-brainer at No. 1 - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for July 10

Most important upcoming contract negotiation at each position: Jonathan Taylor, Trevon Diggs and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The latest contracts often dictate the future of positional markets in the NFL. Here are the extension candidates to keep an eye on entering the 2023 season.