The Seattle Seahawks get their 2023 season underway in just a couple of months, and right around the same time is the scheduled opening of a new restaurant owned by a couple of ‘Legion of Boom’ icons.

Coming soon in Downtown Bellevue is Legion, which includes Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor (and their respective wives) in the ownership group. Here are some more details via the Puget Sound Business Journal:

Legion of Boom stars Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor are among the owners of Legion, which is slated to fill the former Pearl Seafood & Oyster Bar space at Lincoln Square North. Billed as an upscale sports bar with soul food and creative cocktails, it’s set to open in September, a spokesperson for Kemper Development Co., which operates Lincoln Square, told the Business Journal. [...] The 7,500 square-foot Legion space at 700 Bellevue Way NE has been closed since 2020.It will include a dining room, bar and private dinner space. Renovations started in January.

For those unfamiliar with the Seattle Metropolitan Area, Bellevue is on the other side of Lake Washington and the location of the Legion restaurant is roughly a 10-15 minute drive north from Seahawks headquarters in Renton.

Sherman had previously opened up a couple of Wingstop locations way back when he was still playing for the Seahawks. This venture is a little different since it’s his own place and not buying an established franchise. Hopefully it goes well, and maybe if you’ve got the money (which, it’s Bellevue, so you’re definitely gonna need some) you can catch a ‘Hawks game at Sherm and Kam’s place!