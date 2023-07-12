Hello, there. Welcome to Wednesday. Today’s links have some more off-season previews; some more roster decompositions to offer. Some more speculation. Some more rankings, no doubt. The tension rises. The murmur in the theatre builds and swoons. Just over two weeks until our Seattle Seahawks begin training camp. I’m excited as heck. And how about you?

Seahawks News

Ranking every movie I've seen in theaters in 2023 - Seaside Joe

Answering questions on Seahawks, Xs and Os, and the current state of Hollywood: Seaside Joe 1592

Rookie Spotlight Interviews | Zach Charbonnet - Seahawks.com

Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet sat down with Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, General Manager John Schneider, and the voice of the Seahawks Steve Raible to discuss his decision to return to school for his senior season, what it will take to

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: EDGE Derick Hall - Immediate Impact? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the premier all-around defenders in the SEC over the past two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks hope to see Derick Hall hit the ground running right out of the gate and push for significant snaps in a talented young stable of edge rushers.

DK Metcalf 'Best in the World!' Geno Smith on Seattle Seahawks WR - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith lauds his favorite target D.K. Metcalf, calling him the best receiver in the game

NFC West News

49ers draft: No players were selected in the 2023 Supplemental Draft - Niners Nation

There were only two players eligible this year

Why The 49ers Fall Short: Stat Dive on Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing where the San Francisco 49ers can improve on defense.

L.A. Rams news: Les Snead and Sean McVay weigh in on draft strategy - Turf Show Times

Rams took 14 players in 2023 draft, second-most in NFL history

Arizona Cardinals DB Isaiah Simmons Projected to Breakout - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals DB Isaiah Simmons could very well burst on the national scene in 2023.

Around The NFL

Anthony Richardson shows off his basketball skills in pickup game - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson showed off his basketball skills during a pickup game this week.

2023 NFL Preview: Giants try to build on progress from Brian Daboll's 1st season - Yahoo Sports

Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.

2023 NFL Preview: Maybe you heard, the Vikings were pretty lucky last season - Yahoo Sports

The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.

Yetur Gross-Matos: Position change has been "a breath of fresh air" - NBC Sports

Coaching changes lead to schematic changes and those changes can turn out to be a boon or a burden to returning players.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 cornerbacks for 2023 - ESPN+

Who are the best corners in the NFL? Execs, coaches and scouts from around the league ranked their top 10 in our annual summer series.

Can the Broncos avoid injuries, finally reach full potential at wide receiver - ESPN

Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton have played in two games together over three seasons. Out if 50.

State of the 2023 New York Jets: Can Aaron Rodgers power a return to postseason glory? - NFL.com

Quarterback play held the Jets back in 2022. Will Aaron Rodgers lift the team to glory? Adam Rank examines the state of the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines - NFL.com

With the Buccaneers set to open training camp later this month, Bobby Kownack provides a deep dive into the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux lead breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

From unheralded players on the rise to starters who are set to blossom into stardom, we picked a breakout candidate for every team.

Ranking five AFC quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2023: Aaron Rodgers looking to end long Jets drought - CBSSports.com

These five QBs are under pressure for different reasons in 2023

2023 NFL Offseason Report: All 32 Teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

In these reports, PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz delves into the offseason activities of all 32 NFL teams, analyzing their roster moves, coaching changes, and draft selections.