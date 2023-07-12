Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 91: Michael-Shawn Dugar

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The Athletic’s beat reporter sits down with Jacson and Mike to chop up the Seahawks backfield, including the rationale behind drafting Zach Charbonnet (8:55), how he sees that impacting Ken Walker’s usage (25:37), what it means for Seattle’s offensive philosophy (40:51), and how Deejay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh fit into the picture (59:13).

