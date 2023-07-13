Field Gulls mailbag: Taking your pre-training camp questions!

It’s been at least a decade since Field Gulls did any sort of mailbag-style Q&A,

Seattle Seahawks training camp begins in just two weeks, and there’s a lot of optimism that this team is poised to be playoff caliber, and perhaps even be a dark horse contender to make a deep playoff run in what figures to be a weakened NFC field.

This is your spot to ask any questions you have for us about Seattle’s roster, training camp storylines, preseason expectations, and pretty much anything else Seahawks specific. We’ll answer the best questions later in the week. The goal is to do this at least once a month, with the plan to do more during the regular season.

While you’re here, this is as good a time as any to announce that we now have embeddable comments! What does that mean? Any comment you write on Field Gulls now has an HTML code that we can put in our editor, and we can highlight your comments directly in the article! This is what it looks like in action.

