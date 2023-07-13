Full circle? Richard Sherman could be Skip Bayless’ new co-host on ‘Undisputed’

Mercifully, the Fox Sports 1 debate show ‘Undisputed’ is on hiatus until late August, which gives network executives time to figure out who will replace Shannon Sharpe as co-host alongside Skip Bayless. Evidently it’s not been easy finding a new debate partner for the preeminent voice of anti-reason.

And that’s where Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman potentially could come in.

Incredibly, “Skip and Shannon” to “Skip and Sherm” is a possibility, according to this report from New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Richard Sherman has emerged as a candidate to be Skip Bayless’ partner on FS1’s “Undisputed,” The Post has learned. In the wake of Shannon Sharpe leaving the program after seven years, FS1 is in the midst of finding Bayless’ new partner. The program is in its usual summer hiatus but will begin again at the end of August.

I know that the NY Post doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation even among New York newspaper outlets, but Marchand’s a veteran sports media insider who’s normally a reliable person. Of course, “a candidate” doesn’t mean Sherman is a shoo-in for the job.

This would be an incredible hire if only because of Sherman’s memorable appearance on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ back when Skip was on that show. You remember that, right? Sherman called Bayless an “ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin.” and also demanded Skip address him as “All-Pro Stanford graduate.”

The Seahawks would go on to win the Super Bowl that season, with Sherman again notching another 8 interceptions and thoroughly establishing himself as one of the premier corners in the NFL.

Sherman is part of Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ panel so there’s some stuff to work out there in case Richard gets the ‘Undisputed’ gig. Admittedly, I don’t know a lot about Sherman’s non-football takes, but I hope he’s well prepared for upwards of 250 annual debates centered around LeBron James and whether he has the clutch gene.