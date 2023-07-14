Casual Friday open thread: Playground days

Welcome to Casual Friday, an open thread where the Field Gulls community can chat about topics other than the Seattle Seahawks. This week we’re taking you back to your childhood days on the playground.

We all had our favorite games to play at school, the rec center, Boys and Girls Club, the local park, wherever. My picture choice of a jumping Maxx Crosby wasn’t by accident. I loved dodgeball and played it a ton growing up. I’m very bad—whiff at t-ball bad—at traditional sports, but dodgeball turns me into a different athlete. Throwing accurately is not a strength, but I’m still damn good at catching and my dodging reflexes are/were on point.

At my local rec center we frequently played a variation called Doctor Dodgeball, where each team would have a designated “Doctor” to heal an eliminated player with a stick or some other object. To my recollection, the game would end if every player was eliminated OR the doctor got hit.

Tetherball kicked my ass, but I think I got the hang of four square eventually. I definitely had a mixed record in steal the bacon. None of those games compared to dodgeball. What were your top childhood games? Answer in the comments below! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.