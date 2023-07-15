Which Seahawks regular season games do you plan on attending?

We are just under two months away from the start of the 2023 Seattle Seahawks season, and just like last year’s regular season finale, this year’s opener is at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Their first road trip is at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, a team many believe could be a playoff contender after their impressive finish to 2022, which included that clutch road win over the Green Bay Packers to send the Seahawks to the postseason.

Many of you regularly attend Seahawks home games as season ticket holders, but there are some who have never been to a Seahawks game in-person, or they go to road games near or in the city of their residence. Last year, our German Seahawks contingent got to experience their favorite team in Munich, and in 2018 we saw likewise for those in London.

So with a new season fast approaching, which games do you have penciled in for attendance?

Here’s the full schedule if you need a reminder:

September

Week 1, 9/10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS)

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)

