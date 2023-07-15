Nothing gets a crowd riled up like a top-5 list of anything, let alone the top-5 wide receivers of all-time. In DK Metcalf’s case, I’d say at least 60 percent of the names on this list would be considered acceptable, but if Jerry Rice isn’t even 3rd, then who is number one? Not Randy Moss, not Terrell Owens, but ... Antonio Brown?!

This is what DK had to say on the All Things Covered podcast.

DK Metcalf's Top 5 WR of all-time



1. Antonio Brown

2. Randy Moss

3. Terrell Owens

4. Jerry Rice

5. Julio Jones@ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/HuufejgtZN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2023

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and of course there will be some recency bias for someone who was born in 1997. Even still, neither Larry Fitzgerald nor Calvin Johnson make his top-5! And while there are definitely plenty of fans who might agree with DK ranking at least one of T.O. or Moss above Jerry Rice despite Rice’s seemingly unassailable records, Antonio Brown at number one?! No doubt he had an epic six-year stretch and could’ve been even better if not for, you know, *waves hands at the last four years* ... but having him at numero uno is going to be an eyebrow raiser.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to DK’s list.

DK is 25 years old. I get it! https://t.co/G547dz55Z7 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) July 13, 2023

Well this is embarrassing for him https://t.co/6xpyCbnC6N — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 13, 2023

I saw DK Metcalf at a bar on Saturday. I should have checked to see if he’s okay. https://t.co/HDzazXUoux — Tyler Knode (@iKnodeItAll) July 13, 2023

Jerry Rice number 4… We gotta stop askin kids these types of questions bruh. https://t.co/tcv5o1QwJD — Leroy Tyrone Yomashima (@bhenry23) July 13, 2023

Drug test this man IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/sbX10odoU9 — Dan Sefton (@mackdano) July 13, 2023

Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are not top 5 all time. To have Jerry Rice at 4 is an absolute joke — Tim Egnor (@WVBengals73) July 13, 2023

Jerry Rice is by far the greatest WR of all time.



And Antonio Brown doesn't belong anywhere near this list. — The Prosecutor (@TheProsecutor15) July 13, 2023

There are some who actually agreed with Metcalf’s list, even if not necessarily in that order. Maybe next time he’s asked this question, it’ll be on a Seattle podcast and he can put Steve Largent’s name among the all-time greats.