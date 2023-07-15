 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf gets roasted on social media for top-5 all-time wide receivers list

There’s not a lot of agreement about Metcalf’s No. 1 selection.

By Mookie Alexander
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Nothing gets a crowd riled up like a top-5 list of anything, let alone the top-5 wide receivers of all-time. In DK Metcalf’s case, I’d say at least 60 percent of the names on this list would be considered acceptable, but if Jerry Rice isn’t even 3rd, then who is number one? Not Randy Moss, not Terrell Owens, but ... Antonio Brown?!

This is what DK had to say on the All Things Covered podcast.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and of course there will be some recency bias for someone who was born in 1997. Even still, neither Larry Fitzgerald nor Calvin Johnson make his top-5! And while there are definitely plenty of fans who might agree with DK ranking at least one of T.O. or Moss above Jerry Rice despite Rice’s seemingly unassailable records, Antonio Brown at number one?! No doubt he had an epic six-year stretch and could’ve been even better if not for, you know, *waves hands at the last four years* ... but having him at numero uno is going to be an eyebrow raiser.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter to DK’s list.

There are some who actually agreed with Metcalf’s list, even if not necessarily in that order. Maybe next time he’s asked this question, it’ll be on a Seattle podcast and he can put Steve Largent’s name among the all-time greats.

