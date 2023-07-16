Happy Sunday, y’all. Don’t be a Garfield. Get up and get your day going. Hope that you got a mug of your favourite morning liquid and that you are comfortably readying your favourite team’s links. and other related American Football news; more lists, more rankings, and a few player profiles! Our Seattle Seahawks march slowly towards training camp, and subsequently, the pre-season. In less than two months the ‘Hawks kick off the 2023 season at home versus the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim (whoops, wrong sport). I am excited as all heck. How are you feeing? Enjoy the links. See you tomorrow.

Seahawks News

Seahawks ranked 22nd in QB history - Seaside Joe

That's not that bad when you consider this: Seaside Joe 1596

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: TE Noah Fant - Contract Year Breakout? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming to the Pacific Northwest as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Noah Fant will be aiming to improve upon modest receiving numbers in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks as he approaches free agency for the first time.

Analyzing Seattle's Defensive Players On Hot Seat - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After an aggressive offseason signing numerous veterans and using several high draft picks on defensive players, a handful of returning veterans could be on the bubble for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Netflix’s Quarterback Review: 49ers fans aren’t going to like the start of this - Niners Nation

The first 15 minutes are absolute torture.

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: ‘Guys are open’ - NFL.com

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. “Guys are open, I mean, there’s a lot of guys open on dang near every play,” Darnold said.

Kicker Robbie Gould Shares why he Didn't Re-Sign With the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

While the 49ers found their replacement for their longtime kicker, Gould is yet to find a replacement team himself.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Called Out for Lack of Accountability - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray keeps making headlines.

It’s Now or Never for Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu to impress as Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Two 2020 fourth-round selections by Arizona are entering final year of rookie contracts

Rams wanted Matthew Stafford to re-do contract, he refused per reports - Turf Show Times

L.A. was reportedly "frustrated" with Stafford for not budging on his contract

'Drunken Sailor' Sean McVay? Los Angeles Rams Coach Too Low in PFT Rank - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a disappointing showing by the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Sean McVay slipped down Mike Florio's PFT top 10 coaches list.

Around The NFL

Packers player offers major Jordan Love endorsement - Larry Brown Sports

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon had a major endorsement for quarterback Jordan Love as Love becomes the team's starter.

Trevor Lawrence showed unprecedented improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 - NBC Sports

Has any quarterback ever benefited from a coaching change more than Trevor Lawrence, who went from Urban Meyer in his first season to Doug Pederson in his second?

Kirk Cousins on Justin Jefferson not calling him a Top 5 QB: "People have to be honest" - NBC Sports

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was recently asked to name the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 offensive tackles for 2023 - ESPN+

Who are the best offensive tackles in the NFL? We asked execs, coaches, scouts and players around the league to rank their top 10 in our annual summer series.

NFL's best edge rushers by situation in 2022: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa were among the NFL's best edge rushers in various situations last season.