At long last, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has found his new team.

As somewhat expected, the five-time All-Pro has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on a two-year, $26 million contract. With incentives, he can earn up to $32 million if he hits his targets.

On DeAndre Hopkins’ 2-year, $26M deal with the #Titans, there are $3M available in incentives each year. If he reaches 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 TDs, he gets all of it. Here is the full breakdown: https://t.co/WzOTxVEyxB pic.twitter.com/6mnmqCwMhG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

Hopkins began his career in the AFC South with the Houston Texans, where he established himself as one of the league’s top wideouts before a stunning trade to the Cardinals in 2020. After a 115-catch, 1,400-yard debut season in Arizona, injuries and a PED suspension prevented Hopkins from really being a major contributor in his last two seasons with the Cardinals, and he only caught 106 passes for 1,289 yards combined from 2021-2022.

With the obvious indicators that Arizona is in rebuild mode, earlier this offseason the Cards released Hopkins after no suitable trade partner was found. Hopkins met with the Titans and other than the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, it looked like Tennessee was the most likely landing spot for the 31-year-old.

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Titans on Christmas Eve in Week 16, so instead of Hopkins squaring off against Seattle in a Cardinals uniform, we’ll (presumably) see him later in the year. By then we should know if he’s still got something left in the tank, or if he’ll add to the tradition of great wideouts signing with Tennessee just as their careers have cratered.