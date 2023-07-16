The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2023 NFL season with a lot of optimism that they can build off of their surprising 9-8 postseason campaign from last year. Geno Smith exceeded expectations and won Comeback Player of the Year, the 2022 rookie draft class shined and featured Rookie of the Year finalists in Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker, and the collapse of the Denver Broncos resulted in high first- and second-round draft picks from the Russell Wilson trade.

With a new season just around the corner, the Seahawks added to their roster with notable rookies such as Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall, and Zach Charbonnet, as well as key free agent signings like defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, safety Julian Love, center Evan Brown, and a certain linebacker named Bobby Wagner.

There will be major camp battles along the offensive line, particularly at center and right guard with rookies Anthony Bradford and Olusegun Oluwatimi in the mix, and also on defense with Devin Bush Jr, Vi Jones, and others looking for important roles at middle linebacker. The revamped defensive line features Jarran Reed’s return, Dre’Mont Jones, but also rookies such as Mike Morris and Cameron Young, plus undrafted free agent Jonah Tavai. A lot to decide, which is where training camp comes into play!

As always, Seahawks training camp takes place at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton, WA. This year players report to camp on July 25, with the first practice set for July 26. Field Gulls is the place to be for comprehensive coverage of 2023 Seahawks training camp, including previews, roster breakdown and news, analysis, updates, quotes from Pete Carroll and the coaching staff, and more!

Seahawks 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM - First public practice

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)