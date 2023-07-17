Happy Tuesday, one of the most underrated days of the week. In today’s links: DK Metcalf gets a reaction; the 49ers punter gets a profile!; DeAndre Hopkins finally signs with a team; Josh Jacobs probably not gonna sign with the Raiders; Andy Dalton headed to Canton?... and much, much more! Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

'Tariq Woolen was better than Sauce Gardner' - Former Pro Bowl CB - Seaside Joe

"What in the hell do y'all be watching?" asks Asante Samuel - Seaside Joe 1597

DK Metcalf got roasted for his choice of outfit at teammate's wedding - Larry Brown Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf garnered some strong opinions for his choice of outfit to a teammate's wedding.

Seahawks Mt. Rushmore: Wide Receivers - Seahawks Wire

Is there any question as to who No. 1 is?

Seattle Seahawks Takeaways: Checking in with CB Coby Bryant - Seattle Sports

Second-year Seattle Seahawks CB Coby Bryant, who was among the league leaders in forced fumbles in 2022, joined Bump and Stacy on Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks EDGEs Training Camp Preview: Bold Predictions, Projected Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Armed with plenty of talent, the Seattle Seahawks have a fascinating stable of edge rushers led by Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, but the group as a whole will have to take a major step forward for the defense to reach its full potential.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: T Abraham Lucas - Pro Bowl Bound? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ready to write the next chapter after a stellar rookie season, Abraham Lucas will look to sharpen up his game both in pass protection and run blocking as a cornerstone of the Seattle Seahawks budding young offensive line.

NFC West News

Punterville State of the Punter: Check out Mitch Wishnowsky’s workout - Niners Nation

Mayor of Punterville here.

Citizens, there’s always an argument outside of Punterville concerning when you train your abs. Some say never do it, as you’ll clinch your core doing normal workouts...

What the Odds are for 49ers Christian McCaffrey to Win Offensive Player of the Year - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the likelihood that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Kyler’s biggest test, beyond his rehab? - Revenge of the Birds

What Kyler, his teammates and Cardinals fans need to know about the new offense

Why J.J. Watt believes he and Aaron Donald benefited from same defense - Turf Show Times

"We didn’t do it by ourselves, we did it because we had a great coach"

Rumor: Los Angeles Rams Tried To ‘Re-Do’ QB Matthew Stafford's Contract - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

According to Colin Cowherd, the Los Angeles Rams attempted to "re-do" quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract this offseason, but could not come to an agreement

Around The NFL

DeAndre Hopkins' new contract contains noteworthy incentives - Larry Brown Sports

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' new contract contains some noteworthy incentives, according to a report.

Aaron Curry uses his failures as a player to help him as a Steelers assistant coach - NBC Sports

Aaron Curry is one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.

Report: Josh Jacobs, Raiders believed to be too far apart to reach deal - NBC Sports

Word last week was that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be reporting to training camp if he does not strike a deal with the Raiders on a long-term extension and it looks like that report will be put to the test.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 interior offensive linemen for 2023 - ESPN+

Who are the best guards and centers in the NFL? Execs, coaches, scouts and players from around the league ranked their top 10 in our annual summer series.

As rookies report, Patriots top pick Christian Gonzalez eyes growth - ESPN

"He's one of my favorite players I've ever coached -- the ultimate professional,' Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Gonzalez.

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype - NFL.com

Should this season’s Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he’s seen, credits QB for making him better - NFL.com

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. “I know he’s one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I’ve ever been around and that I’ve seen,” Simmons said.

Miles Sanders says new Panthers teammate Andy Dalton is 'a future Hall of Famer' - CBSSports.com

It's high praise for Dalton, who has never been selected All-Pro or thrown 35 TDs in a season

Rexrode: Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins signing means watchable team, winnable division - The Athletic

There’s no argument for not being the most aggressive and high-paying team in pursuit of Hopkins — despite recent history.