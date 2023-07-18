Seahawks still sitting on open roster spot with one week until training camp

Just one week remains until the Seattle Seahawks report for training camp on Tuesday, July 18, meaning the offseason is almost over and the hopes and optimism of preseason are right around the corner. The preseason will certainly provide many answers for fans and teams, however, it could potentially also provide just as many new questions for which answers are needed.

Before even getting to the preseason, though, one big question for Pete Carroll and John Schneider is how they plan to fill the lone empty roster spot which has existed since early in the summer. There are plenty of positions at which the Seahawks could add depth for camp or add a savvy veteran, including running back or defensive line, but one move in particular could get fans excited. That would be bringing back defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who was released in the spring after having arrived in Seattle as part of the compensation received in the Russell Wilson trade.

Adding to the potential intrigue when it comes to the possibility of the Seahawks making this move, Harris recently took to social media to hint that an announcement could be coming soon.

Obviously, there’s nothing in Harris’ tweet to indicate that he will be returning to join the defensive line group for the Hawks, but given his familiarity with the staff and scheme, a reunion would not come as a surprise. The big question would be what machinations the front office would use in order to fit Harris on the roster and under the cap, as they are already tight against the 2023 cap and still need to sign both their first first round pick Devon Witherspoon and their second second round pick Zach Charbonnet.

In any case, your favorite current members of the team will be in Seattle for their physicals one week from Tuesday, and it won’t be any kind of surprise when they fill out the roster on the eve of camp. The only question is who it will be that gets to fill that last spot.