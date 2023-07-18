Hello. Welcome to Tuesday. We are one step closer to the start of training camp and one step closer to the Seattle Seahawks season opener. There are depth chart questions lurking at nearly every position. Geno spends a true offseason preparing as the starter. Pete and his goons are devising plays and techniques that will in theory, get them to the top. Oh, and the throwbacks are gonna be revealed soon. Stay tuned....

Seahawks News

What the Seahawks defense MUST do in order to get back to greatness - Seaside Joe

Seahawks report to training camp in: 8 days! Seahawks play their first preseason game in: 24 days! Last week, I posted our first Seattle Seahawks training camp preview by reviewing the position battles, salary cap situation, bubble players, and depth chart on offense

Seahawks' Tre Brown, Dee Eskridge: Who has best shot at a spot? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have two third-year players yet to fulfill their potential in the pros. Who has the best shot at making the 2023 roster?

Seattle Seahawks playoff run exposed Pete Carroll misconception - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard says a stat that is "as direct a correlation" to the playoffs proves a misconception about the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll.

Will the Seahawks' secondary continue to be a strength in 2023? - ESPN

The Seahawks added depth to the secondary in both the draft and free agency following a strong 2022 season.

Seattle Seahawks WRs Training Camp Preview: Bold Predictions, Projected Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Along with bringing back two of the brightest star wideouts in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks further stocked the cupboard with receiving talent by snagging Jaxon Smith-Njigba, hoping to take a prolific passing arsenal to a whole other level.

Quandre Diggs Announces Seahawks' 2023 Throwback Jersey Lineup Reveal - Seahawks.com

With the 2023 season approaching, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs unveils the details behind the throwback threads Seattle will sport this season

Monday Round-Up: NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks Ranks Seahawks Safety Group No.1 for NFL Ahead of 2023 NFL Season - Seahawks.com

NFL Network Analyst Bucky Brooks ranks the league’s best teams by position groups, with Seattle taking home the best safety unit title heading into 2023.

NFC West News

49ers news: Why building around Brandon Aiyuk makes sense for the Niners - Niners Nation

Both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel meet the criteria for what makes a WR1

San Francisco 49ers Questions Heading Into Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Answering the San Francisco 49ers' biggest questions heading into training camp.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker's Madden Rating Revealed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of the highest rated safeties in the game.

Pair of Arizona Cardinals Receivers Could Breakout in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore could very well be on the verge of breaking out this season.

Red Rain Podcast: What Cards’ fans are feeling about Kyler Murray’s mindset, return, fit in new offense - Revenge of the Birds

Thanks to over 350 Cardinals’ fans for your participation

Rams Roster Profile: Can Puka Nacua have a significant role in the offense? - Turf Show Times

How big of a role will Puka Nacua have in 2023?

Brandon Staley 'Was Just Trying To Survive' vs. Sean McVay in Los Angeles Rams Practice - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley, a former Rams assistant, discuss their relationship when they coached together

Around The NFL

Jonathan Taylor responds to brutal running back market after tag deadline - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor responded after both Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs failed to agree long-term contracts.

How a 28-year-old NFL backup became Sean Payton, Broncos’ ideal candidate to coach Russell Wilson - Yahoo Sports

Davis Webb may have seemed like a strange hire as Denver's new quarterback coach. Not to those who know him, or the Broncos' accomplished head coach.

Report: NFL finance committee unofficially approves Commanders sale; vote expected Thursday - Yahoo Sports

NFL owners are expected to vote on the $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders on Thursday.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 quarterbacks for 2023 - ESPN

How do Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert stack up? Evaluators around the league ranked their top 10 QBs in our annual summer series.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs' next moves after tag deadline - ESPN

The Giants and Raiders were unable to agree to multi-year deals with their star running backs before Monday's deadline. So what happens now?

2023 Jets training camp preview: Is Aaron Rodgers the savior? - ESPN

While Rodgers will elevate the quarterback play, training camp will be critical for the time and reps needed to build chemistry with his new WR corps.

2023 Browns training camp preview: Has the defense improved? - ESPN

What storylines should you be following as the Browns head into training camp? We have you covered from offense to special teams.

Travis Kelce, Micah Parsons highlight our non-QB MVPs for all 32 NFL teams - The Athletic

Most Valuable Player is typically a best-quarterback contest, but the signal-callers aren't doing it by themselves.

How to run an NFL franchise, Part 1: Picking a good head coach - The Athletic

This is the first of a five-part series

Predicting the last-place team in each NFL division for 2023 season: Bill Belichick, Patriots bound for cellar - CBSSports.com

Most season previews are about hope and what could be; this is the opposite

Ranking 2023 NFL running backs by tiers: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Browns' Nick Chubb headline top group - CBSSports.com

Sorting all 32 projected starters, plus a bonus wild card

PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Unveiling PFF's top 50 NFL players ahead of the 2023 season.