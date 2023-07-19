Okay, okay. Phew. We made it to Wednesday. A lot of muck in today’s links. Lists, speculation, potential storylines and breakout stars. Some good stuff below, especially on our Seattle Seahawks. Otherwise, we are almost there. One week until training camp. Let’s get fired up! Slowly!

Seahawks News

4 Seahawks training camp storylines to follow - Seaside Joe

Is Drew Lock going to breakout? Will starting 5 OL stay the same? Seaside Joe 1599

Seahawks open training camp with attention on defense's potential improvement from last season - KING5 Seattle

Coming off an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks open training camp believing they have closed the gap in the NFC West. KEY STORYLINES: The Seahawks enter training camp with very few position competitions, but the important questions will surround health.

Why Seahawks' Geno Smith prides himself on durability, humility - KING5 Seattle

As the Seattle Seahawks get set to open training camp, they know who will start at quarterback. Geno Smith is coming off a career season where he established himself as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Smith deserves all the praise he has received since becoming the team's starting quarterback and performing strongly through a record-setting season in 2022. Smith is well aware of his stats and various gaudy numbers, but when we sat down with him this summer, we found out there is one stat he values among all others.

DK Metcalf makes ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top 10 wide receivers - Seahawks Wire

Metcalf has all the physical tools that he needs to be the most-dominant wide receiver in the sport.

Rost: The Seahawks who could steal attention at camp from others - Seattle Sports

There are many Seattle Seahawks players we'll be watching during training camp, but Stacy Rost says there are others we need to watch, too.

Bucky Brooks: Seahawks closed gap with 49ers, so what's next? - Seattle Sports

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Seattle Seahawks are closing in on the San Francisco 49ers, and he says the defense will improve in 2023.

Investigating Seattle's Offensive Breakout Candidates - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With training camp just around the corner, which returning veterans on offense could be ready for a big jump in 2023 for the Seattle Seahawks?

NFC West News

49ers roster review: Will Danny Gray have a role during his seond season? - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is WR Danny Gray

49ers QB Trey Lance as a Person is "Beloved" by Teammates but not as a Player - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is beloved in the locker room according to a teammate.

Arizona Cardinals Projected to Have "Disastrous" Start to 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Expectations are low for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

Steve Keim: Kyler Murray is under a lot of pressure, because he's got a lot to prove - NBC Sports

Steve Keim drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

What DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans can tell the Arizona Cardinals about Budda Baker - Revenge of the Birds

In a mercenary league, players are only valued as much as they are paid—will the Cardinals do the same for their team captain?

Why Rams QB Matthew Stafford has no shot at Comeback Player award - Turf Show Times

Was Stafford actually bad last year?

ESPN WR Rankings: Where's Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is among one of the best at his position.

Around The NFL

NFL coaching hot seat index: Who's feeling some heat heading into training camp? - Yahoo Sports

Nobody's *really* on the hot seat before training camps even begin. But here are eight coaches whose situations are interesting enough to warrant some discussion.

2023 NFL Preview: Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence might be on their way to something big - Yahoo Sports

The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins are "definitely legit contenders" - NBC Sports

The Dolphins are ready for their closeup.

2023 Fantasy football draft guide - Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis - ESPN

Your one-stop shop for our best content as you prep for draft season, including rankings, projections and analysis.

Why Josh Allen is looking back to move the Bills' offense forward - ESPN

In order for the Bills quarterback to take his game and the team to new heights, Allen focused on fixing last season's issues.

Tennessee Titans NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines - NFL.com

With NFL training camps just around the corner, Coral Smith shares an in-depth look at the Tennessee Titans' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

Indianapolis Colts NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines - NFL.com

With NFL training camps just around the corner, Coral Smith gets you up to speed on the Indianapolis Colts' offseason roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

Kaboly: Steelers must extend Mike Tomlin’s contract. They have no other choice - The Athletic

Tomlin will get extended. That's just how the Steelers do business. But should he? Has his message gone stale? Those are fair questions.

2023 franchise tag deadline winners, losers: Tough day for Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard - CBSSports.com

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard all failed to receive long-term contracts from their respective teams

Most important non-QB for every AFC team: Josh Jacobs, Tyreek Hill and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We identify each AFC team's most valuable non-quarterback entering the 2023 NFL season.