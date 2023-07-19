Following a dominant 2023 USFL season culminating in a league MVP and a championship, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough is looking to earn an NFL roster spot once again.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, McGough is signing one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Rodgers following in Brett Favre’s footsteps and playing with the New York Jets, the current Green Bay quarterback depth chart consists of expected starter Jordan Love, former Penn State starter Sean Clifford, and another former Seahawk in Danny Etling.

McGough, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2018, never made it to the Seahawks’ active roster but did stay on the practice squad in two separate stints. Since the USFL’s reboot in 2022, McGough has gone from Birmingham Stallions backup to the team’s full-time starter, and he was excellent this past season.

Over 10 regular season games, McGough completed 180 of 267 passes for a league-best 67.4 percent completion rate, to go along with 20 passing touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility by rushing for 403 yards on 70 attempts, scoring 5 touchdowns along the way. In the USFL Championship win over the Pittsburgh Panthers, McGough went 18/25 for 243 yards and 4 touchdowns with an additional 64 rushing yards and 0 turnovers.

Check out his highlights on the season:

The Packers play the Seahawks in the preseason finale on August 26, so we may get a look at McGough from an opposition perspective should he still be on the roster by then.