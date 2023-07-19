Seahawks throwbacks are here, but ‘Wolf Grey’ uniforms are no more

Seattle Seahawks 1990s throwbacks are ready for play, but Wolf Grey isn’t here to stay.

The big reveal of Seattle’s retro uniforms has come at a minor cost for fans of the team’s other alternate jerseys. John Boyle explained the deal on Seahawks.com, and it looks like Pete Carroll chose to keep Action Green over Wolf Grey:

If there’s any downside to bringing back the throwbacks, however, it’s that it means the elimination of the wolf grey jersey that has been one of the Seahawks’ alternate looks since 2012. NFL teams are only allowed a total of four jerseys, one home, one road, and two alternates, be it in the form of throwbacks, color rush or some other alternate. So adding a throwback meant the Seahawks had to eliminate either wolf grey or action green, and it wasn’t an easy choice. Arnold tasked those involved in the process to come up with a consensus on which to keep, but a consensus was all but impossible to reach. The team wins a lot in both, both sell well, and everyone from fans to players to upper management were divided on which one they like better. In the end, the decision was made to keep action green, which in addition to being the league’s best-selling color rush jersey, is also one of the most unique looks in the league. None other than Carroll helped break the tie, Richards explained, noting that, “action green is such a brand separator for us. Nobody else has that color, we win in that color.” “What’s awesome about the color rush is it’s very unique, it stands out from other jerseys across the league,” said Orwiler. “It resonates with the 12s, and that’s where it made sense for us to keep it… As much as we’re sad to see wolf grey go away, (action green) is a fun piece for us and we’re excited to keep it.”

Seattle debuted the Wolf Grey look in 2012 in Toronto against the Buffalo Bills, winning in a 50-17 demolition. In the full Wolf Grey fit, the Seahawks were an outstanding 13-2-1, and obviously you know what the one tie was. Their only Wolf Grey losses came against the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and in overtime versus the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. Fittingly, their final Wolf Grey win was versus Arizona in 2022; the Cardinals road game was the most frequent use of the alternate.

‘Action Green’ was first implemented in 2016 on a Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams, and those uniforms (including Action Green tops with blue pants) have been reserved for primetime game. Seattle’s only lost twice in Action Green uniforms; both on Thursday night against the Rams in 2021 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

Salute to Wolf Grey, you gave us great memories.