Apologies this is late, but better late than never! Maybe we should call this Pre-Brunch Reads and while you’re dealing with a 45-minute wait for a table at your favorite pancake place, you can check out some of these links concerning the Seattle Seahawks roster, as well as anything else around the NFC West and indeed the NFL as a whole! Happy Sunday!

Seattle Seahawks News

Open For Business! Seattle Seahawks Receiver Tyler Lockett NFL's Best At Creating Separation - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett had the highest rate of open targets in the NFL last season, according to PFF

Has Seattle's Pete Carroll Become NFL's Most Underrated Coach? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even after guiding the Seattle Seahawks to an improbable playoff berth a year ago, Pete Carroll still doesn't seem to get the credit he deserves nationally.

Bumpus: Where Seattle Seahawks must play younger players - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks must play younger players along the offensive line, Michael Bumpus said during Thursday's Bump and Stacy.

Which OLB is Seattle Seahawks' long-term future opposite Nwosu? - Seattle Sports

Uchenna Nwosu is the best Seattle Seahawks outside LB, but which of their three young players at the position has the brightest future?

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: WR Dee Eskridge - Less Pressure, Better Results? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Sidelined for nearly half of the schedule for the second time in as many NFL seasons, time may be running out for Dee Eskridge to fulfill his promise, but the Seattle Seahawks still have high hopes for him being a factor in a potent aerial attack.

Secret Fullback: Will Seahawks carry one? - Seaside Joe

Seattle's depth charts may be fooling you: Seaside Joe 1582

NFC West News

49ers QB Brock Purdy stats inside 10-yard line

Brock Purdy was very good in his rookie season when the 49ers got near the goal line.

1st-year 49ers who may not even play a single snap for San Francisco

Whether they arrived via free agency, trade or the NFL Draft, these first-year 49ers may not even wind up making the 53-man roster this season.

Rams 2023 offseason position reset: Tight end

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, here's an updated look at the Rams' tight end room.

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Expected to Take Major Step in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback - once healthy - should bounce back in major form.

NFL.com's All-Rookie Team projections include pair of Cardinals

Cardinals rookies Paris Johnson and BJ Ojulari were included in NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team projections.

Around the NFL

Inside information could become a major problem for the NFL - NBC Sports

The news that Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers placed a winning wager on a teammate's over-under rushing total speaks to a problem potentially far more significant and widespread than players betting on NFL games and events.

Most intriguing NFL players for 2023: Who will define the next year? - ESPN (paywalled)

Sticky situation for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo? Pivotal year for Russell Wilson in Denver? Contract implications for Jonathan Taylor?

USFL knows attendance will be an issue, at least until all eight teams are playing in their home markets - NBC Sports

The USFL is hoping to find a way to put more U.S. residents in the stands at its games.

27-year-old carpenter died recently after incident at Lambeau Field - NBC Sports

The recent column from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, in which he seems to say the Jets will be the featured team on Hard Knocks, mentions an incident of which many were not previously aware.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he’s coming for Jerry Rice’s mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

Chiefs WR Richie James on what he likes about newest opportunity with Kansas City: 'Everything'

New Chiefs wide receiver Richie James is excited about "everything" regarding his opportunity to contribute in Kansas City, where he believes head coach Andy Reid's smarts and a similar offense to the Giants will let him build on a breakout year.