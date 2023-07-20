Tariq Woolen was the most dynamic and media-hyped rookie since Russell Wilson took over the starting job.

That may feel like quite a sentence, but six interceptions, a Pro Bowl, and a third-place Defensive Rookie of the Year finish, the talking heads remain very undecided how good the Seattle Seahawks starting cornerback actually is.

For example, some around the league believe that Woolen’s rookie season was real, placing him alongside ROY winner Sauce Gardner. Julian Love made an appearance with the folks at Good Morning Football, and the NFL did one of those little polls with him on it.

Soooo, who's the best CB in the league? pic.twitter.com/p79dUtha36 — NFL (@NFL) July 12, 2023

But at the same time, he’s quite a bit further down the list for some, like from Pro Football Focus - though they are very much not alone. CBS (and several others) did top-10 rankings and left Woolen off as well.

Build your perfect secondary with $10 pic.twitter.com/JtCFhZN9OZ — PFF (@PFF) July 5, 2023

No Tariq Woolen in the top 20 https://t.co/AEsveWY0hL — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) July 20, 2023

Only nine CBs made the Pro Bowl last year, for him to be floating around the 15+ mark indicates a firm conviction that Gardner’s rookie season was real, and Woolen’s was not. With nearly identical stats in many categories.

He’s a hard one to figure out. A sophomore leap forward would truly put him at the top of the NFL, while doubters are expecting him to “come back” to...somewhere.

Where would you consider Woolen’s talent to take him this season?