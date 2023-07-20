Happy Thursday! First thing of note: it’s basically the weekend. So, there’s that. Second, how ‘bout them jerseys? Our Seattle Seahawks are looking sharp, no? Third, we’ve got a lot of good content for you below in the links. A good article on Tariq’s potential as a DPOY candidate. Some expectations for Jamal Adams via Bucky Brooks. More profiles, including a Damien Lewis profile. And much, much more. Thank you for being here. We appreciate you. Only 50 days left until the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

Seahawks News

Tariq Woolen is a TRUE Defensive Player of the Year candidate - Seaside Joe

Seahawks All-22 shows Woolen on verge of greatness

Ranking Seahawks roster before 2023 training camp: Nos. 89-76 - The Seattle Times

Seahawks training camp is approaching quickly — players report on July 25 with the first practice set the next day. Once camp begins, so too does the process of the Seahawks paring their roster from the offseason maximum of 90 to the regular-season limit of 53. There is now just one cutdown date, following the final preseason game on Aug. 26 at Green Bay (officially, teams have to be at 53 by 1 p.m. Seattle time on Aug. 29). Seattle actually has only 89 as this is written, though the Seahawks are sure to fill that last spot by the time the first practice is held.

What does Quandre Diggs think about lists snubbing Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs shared his thoughts on the team having just one player crack ESPN's top-10 lists heading into 2023.

Bucky Brooks: Seahawks' Jamal Adams will 'rekindle that magic' - Seattle Sports

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks expects big things from Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams this year despite missing nearly all of 2022.

Seattle Seahawks' 'Kingdome-era' throwback uniforms return - ESPN

The Seahawks announced that their classic look with royal blue tops, apple green accents, silver pants, helmets and the original logo will return.

Seahawks’ offense must choose its identity: Run the damn ball, or open it up? - The Athletic

The Seahawks could have a dynamic passing attack, but Pete Carroll's philosophy is no secret. As camp approaches, it's time to pick a path.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: G Damien Lewis - Centerpiece of O-Line? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Already with 45 starts under his belt since being drafted in the third round three years ago, Damien Lewis now finds himself as the grizzled veteran on an otherwise young, inexperienced front line and has a lot on the line heading towards free agency.

Seattle Seahawks LBs Training Camp Preview: Bold Predictions, Projected Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In a far better situation than they were coming out of the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered their linebacker room with the return of Bobby Wagner and signing Devin Bush, but the success of the unit may ride on Jordyn Brooks' health.

NFC West News

49ers roster review: Arik Armstead looks to bounce back in 2023 - Niners Nation

Armstead has proven to be a formidable force inside for the Niners. More than ever in 2023, they need him to play a full season.

Four Players who can Help Round out the 49ers Into Elite Form - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing four players who need to step up for the San Francisco 49ers to be elite.

Arizona Cardinals Need Marquise Brown More Than Ever in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will look to Marquise Brown to carry the load in 2023.

Is Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill still cutting corners? - Revenge of the Birds

And hamstringing his head coach, staff and players in the process

Should Rams target ‘dual threat’ with their next franchise quarterback? - Turf Show Times

Next year’s draft might be the right time to head in that direction

Future Football: Los Angeles Rams' Rank Over Next Three Years? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

ESPN doesn't have much faith in the Los Angeles Rams' future, ranking them near the bottom of the NFL over the next three seasons.

Around The NFL

NFL running backs are in a bind without recourse - Yahoo Sports

The best at the position are speaking out in frustration about the state of their market. But a couple major roadblocks, including one the NFLPA collectively bargained, stand in the way of any immediate change.

NFL national revenue reaches $11.98 billion in 2022 - NBC Sports

What was reported a week ago is now confirmed.

2023 NFL Future Power Rankings: Projections for all 32 teams - ESPN+

Which NFL teams are set up for long-term success? We used a weighted set of rankings to stack all 32 franchises' expectations for 2023 through 2025.

Where does Clyde Edwards-Helaire fit into the Chiefs' offense? - ESPN

The running back has fallen down the depth chart as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Better, worse or the same? DC Joe Barry deciding factor for Packers D - ESPN

Barry will have to get the most out of the eight first-rounders on the Packers' roster, including 2023 No. 13 overall pick Lukas Van Ness.

State of the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers: Will Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley find postseason success? - NFL.com

How will the Justin Herbert-led Chargers bounce back from a playoff collapse? Adam Rank examines the state of the team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

'Top 100 Players': Who is the best of the best? Ranking all nine No. 1s in series history - NFL.com

Over the past dozen years, nine different NFL players have received the top spot in 'The Top 100 Players' countdown. So, who is the best of the best? Adam Schein supplies his ranking of the No. 1s.

Mueller: Identifying each AFC West team’s biggest concern from a GM’s perspective - The Athletic

The Chiefs look primed to win this division yet again, but who among the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders will emerge as their top challenger?

2023 NFL season: 50 things to know with 50 days until Week 1 kickoff, including ominous QB stat for Eagles - CBSSports.com

Wednesday marks 50 days until the season kicks off with Lions at Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7

Most important non-QB for every NFC team: Chase Young, Bijan Robinson and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We identify each NFC team's most valuable non-quarterback entering the 2023 NFL season.