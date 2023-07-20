Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 92: Charles McDonald

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The former collegiate defensive lineman and current NFL writer for Yahoo gets into the weeds on the Seahawks’ DL, including misconceptions about the position (12:24), the impact of Dre’mont Jones on guys like Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu (33:15), the rest of the depth chart (45:58), and which scheme best suits Seattle’s personnel (52:04).

—

YOUTUBE

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the over 250+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook