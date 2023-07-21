We are almost there. Just a few days left ‘til our Seattle Seahawks begin training camp. What do you need? Well, the ‘Hawks need YAC and with that in mind, Seaside Joe asks the tough Q’s below. What does Ray Roberts think about our young OL? Find out below in the links. Also, a cool Dareke Young profile (personally, I believe Young will have a big impact on our team’s success this coming season). What else? Oh, a Geno-Tossing-Dimes vid!! Get excited. Get your fix on. The 2023 NFL season is nigh(ish). Prepare yourself, Gullers!!! Thanks for being here.

#np gorilla by little simz

Seahawks News

Can Seahawks find YAC from DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year? - Seaside Joe

A DK Metcalf bounce back YAC and the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba could extend Seattle's scoring: Seaside Joe 1601

Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Football Preview: Will Geno Smith repeat his stunning 2022 success? - NBC Sports

Denny Carter breaks down Seattle's pass-catching pecking order, how to play the team's backfield in redraft leagues and much more.

PFT's top ten coaches for 2023, No. 5: Pete Carroll - NBC Sports

The idea for a top-10 list of NFL coaches came from a segment two weeks ago on KJR radio in Seattle.

Ray Roberts: Pros and cons of Seahawks having a young O-line - Seattle Sports

Former NFL OL Ray Roberts discussed the benefits and negatives of the Seattle Seahawks having such a young offensive line in 2023.

2023 Seahawks Wide Receiver Dareke Young Feature - Seahawks.com

Seahawks second-year wideout Dareke Young discusses the transition from college to the pros, his first season in Seattle and the future.

The Sound Season Two Episode Five - Seahawks.com

Episode 5, "Nineties Baby," spotlights our special edition Throwback Jerseys and takes you on a trip down memory lane with Coby Bryant. Head to Cleveland, Ohio where you'll meet Coby's friends and family and learn more about his roots. Visit Granny who's

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks - Rapid Comeback On Tap? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though he's less than eight months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Seattle Seahawks remain optimistic about Jordyn Brooks' chances to be ready for Week 1 to continue racking up tackles in bunches in the middle of their defense.

Seattle Seahawks Watch: QB Geno Smith 'Tosses Tornadoes' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won Pro Bowl honors and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award on the heels of an offseason that saw Seattle trade away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals 2023 training camp information, parking, times and what to know - Revenge of the Birds

Training camp starts in one week and here are all the nuts and bolts if you want to watch the Arizona Cardinals live.

Arizona Cardinals Dead Last in Power Rankings for Future - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals can't even get love beyond 2023.

Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Views Having Three Quarterbacks as a "Cool Situation" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently explained he feels having three quarterbacks is a cool situation.

Five non-quarterbacks who must emerge for 49ers to blossom in 2023 - ESPN

The 49ers have plenty of headliners to top the roster, but behind-the-scenes players could determine their fate.

49ers trade rumors: Trey Lance named as a potential training camp cap casualty - Niners Nation

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes Lance could be moved during the preseason

Rams salary cap spending lines up almost perfectly with NFL trends - Turf Show Times

Where NFL money is going, the Rams are practically dictating it

Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey Gone; Cobie Durant as New Lockdown Cornerback? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams sent former cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Miami, and now Cobie Durant will look to make the leap in Year 2.

Around The NFL

Lions make surprising roster cut ahead of training camp - Larry Brown Sports

The Detroit Lions have made a surprising roster cut ahead of training camp, they officially announced on Thursday.

Dan Snyder is officially out with Commanders. Is he the worst team owner in sports history? - Yahoo Sports

Daniel Snyder's missteps as Commanders owner are numerous.

Fire marshals force Broncos to dial back training camp crowds - ESPN

The Broncos had crowds of over 7,000 people at last year's training camp practices, which got the fire department's attention.

Around The NFL podcast: What has us shook? - NFL.com

In a virtual room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Nick Shook tell you what has them shook headed into next season.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: ADP check - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Findings and outcome of Mary Jo White's investigation into Commanders announced - NFL.com

The NFL today released the findings of the independent investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and her colleagues from Debevoise & Plimpton into allegations of misconduct and financial improprieties made by former emplo

Cincinnati Bengals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines - NFL.com

With NFL teams getting set to open training camp, Eric Edholm provides a deep dive into the Cincinnati Bengals' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

Tracking every Aaron Rodgers throw at Jets training camp, and other takeaways - The Athletic

“Everything is different,” Rodgers said Thursday, when the Jets took the field for Day 1 of camp with their new quarterback.

2023 NFL season: 50 things to know ahead of Week 1 kickoff, including ominous QB stat for Eagles - CBSSports.com

Wednesday marks 50 days until the season kicks off with Lions at Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7

10 takeaways from the 2023 PFF QB Annual | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The PFF QB Annual returns with a look back at the 2022 season for 40 of this year's prospective starting quarterbacks, including the first four quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.