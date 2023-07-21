 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Seahawks draft target in mock drafts begins career on NFI list

The Texas Tech pass rusher is not able to practice yet for the Raiders.

By Tyler Alsin
The Seattle Seahawks continue to look good with their 2023 draft class. One of the most mocked players to the Seahawks this spring was Texas Tech’ EDGE Tyree Wilson. In fact, outside of the convoluted confusion over whether John Schneider would go with Jalen Carter, Wilson was often the preferred pick for weeks of mocks.

But Seattle chose talent and potential over immediate need, going with Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 instead of Wilson or trading down.

They’re probably breathing a sigh of relief, as rookies report to training camp across the league, Tyree Wilson has still not recovered from a non-contact foot injury.

Going just two picks after Witherspoon, Wilson was indeed as sought-after as people assumed. But he will open the preseason not ready to play, as the Las Vegas Raiders luck in drafting first rounders continues to be abysmal.

The Seahawks break camp on July 26th, hoping that their rookie class will be able to quickly find their stride and become contributors.

