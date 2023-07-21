Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of Cleveland Browns training camp with a health issue that, if untreated, can be fatal.

Goodwin, who spent the 2022 season in Seattle as the team’s third wide receiver, was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list by the Browns after a recent blood clots were found in his legs and his lungs. The 33-year-old started experiencing symptoms during OTAs in the spring, and a subsequent medical check-up revealed the clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said (via the team website). “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Blood clots lodged in the lungs can cause a pulmonary embolism, which is a life-threatening medical problem. In all likelihood, the clots in Goodwin’s legs detached and traveled up to the lungs, which explains the shortness of breath and discomfort he said he was experiencing.

This is a bit of a personal topic for me, as blood clots nearly killed my dad nearly 20 years ago. Emphasis on nearly, because we detected it in the nick of time and he received treatment to save his life.

All the best to Marquise on his road to recovery.