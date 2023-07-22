Community discussion: Are you headed to Seahawks training camp this year?

Training camp for the Seattle Seahawks begins on Wednesday, July 26 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton. There are nine public practices when you count the mock game at Lumen Field, and tickets are still available across all of these dates.

This sounds a bit crazy but I think this is going to be one of the most anticipated Seahawks training camps in recent memory. The excitement of last season will undoubtedly prompt eagerness to see what this year’s Seahawks will do for an encore. There are big camp battles along the offensive and defensive lines, plus there’s eagerness to see rookies such as Devon Witherspoon, Zach Charbonnet, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

I’m looking at the weather forecast and it’s looking like ideal conditions for the first week of camp, with temperatures in the 70s. We want to know if you’re going to Renton for any of these practices, or even the Seahawks Football Fest and mock game at Lumen? And if not, have you ever attended Seahawks training camp before? Let us know in the comments!