The superficial differences are pronounced: our Seattle Seahawks have a 32 year-old QB on the rise, the 49ers have question marks at the position; the 49ers defense is again poised to be the most intimidating and productive in the NFL, the Seahawks may be more elite in the defensive backfield while their front 7 may explode and reach an unseen potential. Matching up against the San Francisco 49ers is an exciting and significant challenge. In my humble opinion, going 1-1 against them this upcoming season would be a big accomplishment. Where do you see the ‘Hawks finishing in the division? How well do you see the ‘Hawks competing against the 49ers? Let us know in the comments below! Thank you.

#np La Tirana by La Lupe

Seahawks News

Seasider Remarks: Should Seahawks move on from Jamal Adams? - Seaside Joe

Listening to, reacting to, and sharing your best comments of the week! Seaside Joe 1602

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs grateful for NFL success, Bobby Wagner | king5.com

Quandre Diggs is thankful to have a Seahawks legend back with him on the defense.

Rost: The 3 position battles to watch at Seahawks training camp - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost takes a closer look at the three biggest roster battles the Seattle Seahawks will have during this year's training camp.

National perception of Seahawks reveals 'great unknown' for 2023 - Seattle Sports

Our perception is the Seattle Seahawks made significant strides toward the NFL's upper echelon. Mike Lefko says the reality may be different.

2023 Seahawks Training Camp Storylines - Safeties - Seahawks.com

When Jamal Adams is back, the Seahawks will field a three-safety package that also includes Pro-Bowler Quandre Diggs and free-agent signing Julian Love, but how soon will Adams be back on the field?

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win NFC West Over San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The AFC seems to be set in recent seasons with regard to top-tier teams, but the NFC appears to be up for grabs. And the Seahawks are doing their best to close the gab on division rival San Francisco and establish themselves as one of those top NFC teams.

NFC West News

Mueller: Identifying each NFC West team’s biggest concern from a GM’s perspective - The Athletic

This division has a huge disparity between teams, but all four are at pivot points as they try to stay or move into contention.

Budda Baker Trade Listed as 'Splashy Move' That Needs to Happen - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The national media is still pushing for the Arizona Cardinals to trade Budda Baker.

The Seven 49ers Games That Define The Regular Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which seven games will define the San Francisco 49ers' regular season.

49ers news: Why Trey Lance should be used in sub-packages - Niners Nation

Former 49ers coach Eric Mangini thinks there’s no reason Trey Lance shouldn’t see the field this season.

Offensive line: Is this player the most important OL the Rams drafted? - Turf Show Times

Warren McClendon will add some much needed depth to Rams offensive line as a rookie

'Stafford Swagger!' QB Health Could Lift Los Angeles Rams Back to Success - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was limited to nine games last season with an elbow injury. Avoiding that fate again might be the fastest way to get good again.

Around The NFL

Giants WR is not happy over Daniel Jones' 'Madden' rating - Larry Brown Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' "Madden" rating was the source of anger for one of his teammates.

2023 NFL Preview: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a new contract, offense and receivers - Yahoo Sports

The Ravens will have a much different look this season.

What happens with Daniel Snyder's $60 million fine? That has yet to be determined - NBC Sports

As Commanders fans celebrate the exit of reviled owner Daniel Snyder, there's an open question regarding the NFL's final act of discipline imposed upon him.

Madden 24 player ratings: Revealing the top 10 at each position - ESPN

Madden NFL 24 ratings are out, and we're revealing the top 10 quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots - NFL.com

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team’s offense entering the 2023 season - NFL.com

As the debate rages on about whether teams should be willing to pay top-of-market prices for running backs, Bucky Brooks reveals a list of 10 RBs that he views as the engine of their respective offenses.

State of the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes and Co. set to pursue Super Bowl repeat - NFL.com

Coming off their second title in four years, the Chiefs have another shot at repeating as Super Bowl champs with Patrick Mahomes under center. Adam Rank examines the state of the team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Ranking NFL's top 10 clutch QBs: No surprise at No. 1, Jared Goff cracks list, Tua Tagovailoa near the top - CBSSports.com

These are the 10 most clutch starting QBs in the NFL today

NFL's best offensive tackles by situation in 2022: Laremy Tunsil, David Bakhtiari, Tristan Wirfs and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The highest-graded offensive tackles in different situations, including third and fourth downs, third-and-long plays, plays in the fourth quarter and more.

The best quarterbacks by accuracy category: Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Ranking the NFL's top quarterbacks from last season in different accuracy metrics charted by PFF.