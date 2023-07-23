Early betting lines for the Seahawks 2023 season

In my other life, I spend one day a week preparing invoices for a large corporation. On what I refer to as “Billing Day”, I wear my favorite t-shirt which says: “5 out of 4 people struggle with math.”

I’m sharing that information because more than one well-known site has published early lines for the entire season that have the Seattle Seahawks favored in exactly HALF of their seventeen games.

???

Yep, half of seventeen - and, no, they’re not predicting any ties.

Those sites show Seattle with eight games as the favorites, eight games as the underdog, and one game - Week 18 at the House of Horrors in Glendale, Arizona - without a line.

Well, without a published line anyway.

Fortunately, our betting partner, DraftKings Sportsbook, has the early lines for all seventeen games and . . .

The Seahawks are favored in ALL of them!

Just kidding.

Seattle is favored in nine games:

The Seahawks are (currently) underdogs in the other eight games:

It will be interesting to see which lines move, and which lines don’t, once the season gets underway.

My guess is that Seattle will end up being favored in every game through their Week 5 bye - and against the Eagles in Week 15 (just a hunch).

Go Hawks!

