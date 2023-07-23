Happy Sunday. Hope you are having a good one. Let us get to it. DK eats a lot of candy (probably too much), Budda Baker plans to show up to camp despite his contract demands not being met, and Chris Jones tho, will not be reporting. Dive into the links headfirst. Get ready for Wednesday. The Seattle Seahawks 2023 season opener is right around the corner (or maybe two corners). Thanks for being here.

#np Good As It Gets by Louis Fulton

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp: 3 surprises to expect by the end of preseason - Seaside Joe

Should Walter Jones have won MVP in 2005? Seaside Joe 1603

Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf eats a bizarre candy-filled diet - New York Post

Metcalf revealed his abnormal diet in an interview with former Celtic star Kevin Garnett on his Showtime program KG Certified.

Bumpus: How many games will the Seattle Seahawks win in 2023? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks went 9-8 last year and made the playoffs. Michael Bumpus shares what record he thinks the Hawks will have in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: RB Ken Walker III - Sophomore Sensation? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Even with a new backfield mate joining the mix to share carries with, Ken Walker III looks poised to build off a fantastic rookie season for the Seattle Seahawks with an improved offensive line ready to open up running lanes in front of him.

NFC West News

49ers Free Agency News: Robbie Gould “would have loved have gone back” - Niners Nation

It’s all in the details

Budda Baker makes training camp decision after trade request - Larry Brown Sports

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker has made a decision on training camp amid his unfulfilled trade request.

Analytics Show Kyler Murray Was Better Than You Think Last Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus comes to the rescue of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray when reviewing last year's analytics.

L.A Rams training camp: Breaking down the defensive positional units - Turf Show Times

Who and what to look for in a young and experienced group

'Clear Talent' Cam Akers: Los Angeles Rams RB Flying Under Radar? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Entering his fourth season, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is flying under the radar.

Around The NFL

Chiefs dealing with training camp no-show from key player - Larry Brown Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are without a key player on Saturday after he did not report to camp due to a contract dispute.

Jets put Duane Brown on PUP, sign Ifeadi Odenigbo - NBC Sports

The Jets added veteran tackle Duane Brown to their physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

Odell Beckham Jr. ready for new chapter with Baltimore Ravens - ESPN

He hasn't played since suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI, but OBJ is confident he can regain form with Baltimore.

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season - NFL.com

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

NFL training camp 2023: Three questions each AFC North team must answer before start of season - CBSSports.com

A look at one of the most intriguing divisions in football

PFF Record Book: Tight end signature stats | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Revealing the official PFF grading records for the tight end position's signature stats.