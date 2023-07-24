Report: Seahawks working out former Dolphins, XFL QB ahead of camp

The Seattle Seahawks report for training camp Tuesday, taking to the field for the first time on Wednesday. However, before they get to that point there are a handful of things that are likely to come first, including signing the pair of 2023 draft picks who have yet to ink their rookie contracts, as well as to fill out the roster.

Many fans, obviously, are hoping that the Hawks and defensive lineman Shelby Harris can come to terms on a deal that sees him return to the team. However, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, just a day before players report for camp, Seattle is working out several players, none of whom are interior defenders on the defensive line.

#Seahawks workouts today include QB Reid Sinnett, LBs Frank Ginda and Kyahva Tezino, edge Levi Bell and WR Lee Morris, per league sources @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

Reid Sinnett is the most noteworthy of those names, as after going undrafted out of San Diego in 2020 he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the USFL.

Frank Ginda and Kyahva Tezino are off ball linebackers who finished second and third in the USFL in tackles during the 2023 season, which would seem to be an indication that Jordyn Brooks could be very likely to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. That would not be a surprise just six months after having ACL surgery, and is certainly something worth monitoring in the coming days.