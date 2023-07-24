Report: Ravens to sign former Seahawks Pro Bowler

For several weeks this offseason the Seattle Seahawks were without a long snapper, after allowing the contracts of both Tyler Ott and Carson Tinker to expire at the end of the league year. That, of course, changed on May 12, when the team announced the signing of 25 undrafted free agents, including long snapper Chris Stoll of Penn State.

However, while Seattle signed Stoll, both Ott and Tinker remained unsigned through the summer, though, according to a report Monday one of the two is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

#Ravens are expected to sign ormer #Seahawks Pro Bowl long snapper Tyler Ott, per a league source @KPRC2 @Harvard graduate has also played for #Patriots #Giants #Rams #Bengals Ott is a proven veteran who could boost special teams. Ravens also worked out long snappers Ryan… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

Prior to his time with the Seahawks, Ott also spent time with the New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals. However, in spite of his many travels during the first couple of seasons of his career, 81 of his 85 regular season appearances came during his Seattle tenure. Ott’s time with the Hawks began when he took over as the starting long snapper heading into the 2016 postseason after Nolan Frese suffered an ankle injury in Week 17 and landed on injured reserve just four days prior to the Seahawks 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. I have no memory of what happened the following week in the Divisional Round that year, so it would just be making stuff up to state that things were going great against the Atlanta Falcons until a Devin Hester punt return was called back on a KPL hold prior to Rees Odhiambo stepping on Russell Wilson’s foot leading to a safety and letting the floodgates open.

In any case, back to the present day, best of luck in Baltimore where Tyler ought to do well in a camp competition against current Ravens long snapper Nick Moore.