Yet another NFL player has been handed a big suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy, and this one is a young defensive lineman who’s tied to last year’s blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.

On Monday the NFL announced that former Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely. He is out for the entirety of the 2023 season and won’t be eligible to petition for reinstatement until 2024. Uwazurike was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, using a pick sent by the Seattle Seahawks to Denver as part of the Wilson deal.

“We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy,” the team statement said. “Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy.”

It is not known whether or not Uwazurike bet on Broncos games, but it must have been something egregious enough for him to get a (minimum) season-long ban, which is what former Indianapolis Colts DB/KR Isaiah Rodgers received, as did current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Uwazurike recorded 17 tackles, 2 QB hits, and 1 pass defensed in 8 games played in his rookie season with the Broncos. When Shelby Harris was dealt to Seattle, Uwazurike was thought to be a potential replacement for him. Now Denver will need someone to replace Uwazurike for this season.