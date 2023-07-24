Just two days away from the start of Seattle Seahawks training camp, the team has taken care of one of the more pressing long-term needs on the roster.

Pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu, whose existing deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension worth nearly $60 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The guaranteed money tops out at $32 million.

Seahawks’ edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is signing a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, Nwosu was signed by the Seahawks in free agency last offseason to a two-year, $20 million deal to bolster the outside linebacker unit. Nwosu was one of the standouts on the defensive side of the ball, managing a career-best year with 9.5 sacks, 26 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 passes defensed.

At just 26 years old, his best years figure to be ahead of him, and it’s great to see Seattle secure his services for a little while longer.

It’ll be interesting to see how this affects the salary cap in the immediate and in the long-term. We’ll have a separate article whenever the more specific details of his contract are fleshed out. Chances are “worth up to $59 million” involves a lot of incentives, and his base value is several million lower.