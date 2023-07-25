CBS gives Seahawks ‘The Bird’ for Week 3 home game vs. Panthers

The NFL on CBS has released its broadcast teams and some early-season game assignments for the 2023 regular season. Thanks to loosed restrictions in the new television deals, we’ll be seeing the Seattle Seahawks on CBS a little more often than in years past, starting with the Week 3 home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 24.

Popular play-by-play voice Ian Eagle and analyst Charles Davis have been assigned to Panthers-Seahawks, which will not only be rookie QB Bryce Young’s first trip to Lumen Field, but also the 10th anniversary commemoration for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl winning team. Eagle and Davis are CBS’ secondary crew behind Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (who have Patriots-Jets that week), so as the lone 1:05 PM PT kickoff in the singleheader window there should be significant regional distribution across the country.

Eagle is one of the most respected and popular commentators in the business, particularly during the March Madness college basketball tournament and the NBA playoffs. Seahawks fans should be well acquainted with Eagle, considering one of the most famous wins of the Russell Wilson era was the epic comeback against the New England Patriots. ‘The Bird’ also called the Seahawks’ dramatic win over the San Diego Chargers back in 2010.

FOX crews are coming shortly, at which point we’ll know who’s calling the Seahawks’ Week 1 and Week 2 games against the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, respectively.