Phew. What a day. But that was yesterday. Now, the beginning is nigh. Tomorrow, our Seattle Seahawks arrive at the doorstep of a journey that will take them to places yet unknown, as the story goes. The excitement will build through training camp and into the preseason as we slowly watch roster spots become solidified. The future is bright and filled with important tackles and teedr’s from your new favorite players rocking silver helmets and royal blue tops. Something smells good in the kitchen. I wonder what’s cooking?

Seahawks News

Seahawks extend Uchenna Nwosu on training camp eve! - Seaside Joe

Now we know how Seattle finds money to sign Devon Witherspoon and Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: What to expect from top 2 picks - Seattle Sports

"I don't think there's going to be any holding back." - Brock Huard on Seattle Seahawks rookies Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Video: 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks - No. 25 Drew Lock - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up first is No. 25, backup QB Drew Lock.

What Michael Bumpus wants to see from Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas - Seattle Sports

"I'm looking at DeeJay Dallas and I just don't want people to forget about 31," Michael Bumpus says of the Seattle Seahawks running back.

Monday Round-Up - July 24, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus selected three players to build around for each NFC team.

Seahawks Training Camp Live: How To Watch & Listen - Seahawks.com

Seahawks practices begin Wednesday, July 26. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss a second of the action.

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu to sign 3-year extension: Why Seattle is making the move - The Athletic

Nwosu, 26, is entering his second season with the Seahawks after totaling 66 tackles through 17 games last season.

Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: DT Dre'Mont Jones - Game Changing Disruptor? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A rare big ticket signing by the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, Dre'Mont Jones will be counted on to bring a dynamic playmaking presence to the interior of a defensive line that struggled mightily for most of the 2022 season.

NFC West News

49ers predictions: Jordan Mason is a potential breakout player in 2023 - Niners Nation

Jordan Mason will be a popular pick given the 49ers injury history at running back

Arizona Cardinals Dead Last in Pre-Training Camp Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were ranked dead last in Bleacher Report's NFL power rankings ahead of training camp.

Arizona Cardinals sign B.J. Ojulari, 2nd round pick from 2023 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals sign second round pick B.J. Ojulari, entire 2023 draft class is now signed

Rams 2023 training camp: Playoffs or an early draft pick on table for LA - Turf Show Times

Can LA’s offense buy time for a developing defense?

L.A. Rams' Cooper Kupp Still NFL's Best? Peers Vote Rams WR in Top 5 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Where does Rams Star Cooper Kupp rank among receivers in the eyes of his NFL peers?

Around The NFL

Raiders make big defensive addition - Larry Brown Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big defensive addition as they agreed to a 1-year deal with cornerback Marcus Peters.

Why Browns are coy about what’s at stake for Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski this season - Yahoo Sports

Team owner Jimmy Haslam said it's "really dangerous" to float "now or never" timelines. But after the cloudy nature of the Browns' past two years, expectations for 2023 aren't exactly low.

2023 NFL Preview: Jets have Aaron Rodgers and a real hope to win a Super Bowl - Yahoo Sports

The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.

Mike Brown: Bengals have good players who need new contracts, that's a challenge - NBC Sports

Bengals owner Mike Brown knows his team is going to be handing out some big contracts, and he just hopes he has the cap space for all of them.

NFL training camp: Top questions, roster projections for all teams in 2023 - ESPN

All 32 teams have opened training camp. We addressed pressing questions and made 53-man roster projections for every team.

Jordan Love’s ability, Tua Tagovailoa’s health among biggest questions for all 32 teams - The Athletic

As training camps begin around the league, our NFL team writers address the biggest question surrounding each team.

NFL training camp 2023: Three questions each NFC West team must answer before start of new season - CBSSports.com

A look at what the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams and Cardinals need to get answered

2023 NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team: Lions, Chargers with first-team selections on offense and defense - CBSSports.com

Here are my before-the-season picks for the 2023 All-Rookie Team

Why the Miami Dolphins could have the NFL's best defense in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Miami Dolphins have all the pieces in place to field one of the NFL's best defenses in 2023. With Jalen Ramsey anchoring the secondary and Vic Fangio leading the charge, the Dolphins are poised to make a big jump in defensive production.

Three biggest Baltimore Ravens training camp battles | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Analyzing the biggest Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp battles, including at left guard.