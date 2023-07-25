Report: Saquon Barkley, Giants agree to new contract

In recent weeks there has been plenty of ink spilled regarding the state of earnings for running backs, especially in the wake of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all failing to sign a contract extension prior to the July 17 deadline for franchise tagged players. However, as of early Tuesday morning at least one of those three has a contract in place, allowing him to report to training camp and potentially earn more than offered by the franchise tag.

The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

For those who are wondering what it would take for the New York Giants to get Barkley signed prior to training camp, NFL Insider for CBS Sports Josina Anderson says all it took was $909,000 in incentives on top of the franchise tag.

I’m told Barkley gets the franchise tag figure of $10.1M, plus an opportunity to make 909k in incentives for a total of 11M. The #Giants gave him $2M of the $10.1M in signing bonus. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, for those wondering if Saquon used what little leverage he had to secure a no-tag clause next offseason, early reports from both Giants beat reporter for The Athletic Dan Duggan and Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network indicate that is not the case.

I really thought the Giants would need to include a no tag next year clause (my story that *was* due to publish this AM proposed that) but that reportedly isn’t the case. Pretty shocking that after everything it only took $910K in incentives to get him to report. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 25, 2023

So, Barkley is set to soon be under contract for the 2023 season, and assuming he stays healthy and productive will be able to go through the exact same franchise tag process again next spring, but with a 20% raise for the 2024 season. And for fans of the Seattle Seahawks who had been dreaming of a late August trade similar to the one that brought Jadeveon Clowney to town in 2019, this likely brings those to an end.

For those wondering what the incentives are, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they are for reaching 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions.

Deal includes $1 million of incentives with an equal amount paid for 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Through the first five seasons of his career Barkley has scored 11 or more touchdowns and recording 65 or more receptions just a single time in his career - during his rookie season of 2018. Meanwhile, he has reached 1,300 rushing yards just twice (2018 & 2022) in five NFL seasons.