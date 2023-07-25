Saints announce signing TE holding most Seahawks franchise receiving records

With the majority of teams across the NFL reporting for training camp Tuesday, it was expected to be a major news day, and the NFL has made sure not to disappoint. Kicking things off Monday evening for fans of the Seattle Seahawks was the report that the player the Denver Broncos drafted with the pick received from Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade had been suspended indefinitely by the league. Then came the announcement of an extension for linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, which gave way to reports Tuesday morning of the New York Giants and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley agreeing to terms on a deal that will see him report to camp and be ready for the regular season.

Then, before it was even noon on the East Coast, the New Orleans Saints announced they have addressed the tight end position by signing the tight end who holds most major receiving record in Seahawks franchise history.

Welcome home @TheJimmyGraham



The Saints have signed Graham to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kRo2TMPVod — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

Jimmy Graham took to Twitter himself to announce his signing.

It is interesting that Graham opted to return to New Orleans, where he will team up with Derek Carr, rather than signing with the Broncos, which would have reunited him with both Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. In any case, while playing for the Seahawks from 2015 through 2017 Graham recorded 170 catches, 2048 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns, all of which are all time franchise records for Seahawks tight ends.

Since leaving Seattle following the 2017 season Graham has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and now returned to New Orleans for a second stint in the Big Easy with the Saints. Perhaps the most memorable moment of Graham’s career since departing the Hawks came in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs, when he did his best Vinny Testaverde impersonation and used his helmet to record a first down to defeat the Seahawks.

Here’s another angle to add some fuel to the fire on the Jimmy Graham spot. Note the yellow line is off but it still adds context to where the marker is. Then look at where his head is in one pic and his arm in the other. Worst case his chin is at the 1st down marker. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZFoFaJWWmx — Steve Gallo (@SteveGalloNFL) January 13, 2020

The offseason is over, and football has returned. Welcome back to the pain that is Seahawks fandom.