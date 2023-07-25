 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trio of Seahawks just miss making the NFL Top 100

Seattle fans aren’t likely to be happy about where DK Metcalf ranks, along with a pair of teammates.

By John Gilbert
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Seattle Seahawks Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

By the end of today most NFL teams will have reported for training camp, ending the deadest of the dead part of the annual NFL news cycle that gets filled with rankings, write ups and other fluff to fill the space. However, the NFL can’t move on entirely from the offseason rankings, and Tuesday morning NFL Films announced the ten players who were closest to making the 2023 Top 100 but just missed the cut.

Sure to anger many fans in the Pacific Northwest, the list of the ten players who came closest but did not quite make the list includes a trio of Seattle Seahawks.

So, for Seattle fans looking for a reason to put a chip on their shoulder and to have a reason to argue that no one believes in the team, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs and Jordyn Brooks failing to crack the Top 100 seems a good place to start.

Regardless of whether one agrees with the rankings or not, football is back, with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns kicking off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game a week from Thursday. A week later Seattle will open its preseason at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 10 by hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

