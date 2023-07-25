 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs announces he’s restructured his contract

Seattle’s favorite safety-turned-reporter has done it again.

By Tyler Alsin
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Quandre Diggs made big waves this spring by being the first confirmed account online to report the Seattle Seahawks signing Bobby Wagner.

He’s broken news yet again, this time on his own contract negotiations.

The Pro Bowl free safety didn’t report his own details, but it’s the second significant move in under 24 hours by the Seahawks, following the extension for Uchenna Nwosu. John Schneider is cleaning up the cap situation ahead of the start to preseason.

What does this mean?

Well, for one it means that you can go ahead and stop reading John Gilbert’s piece from a couple hours ago. JPG’s been defeated once again. He’s trying to make up for it here:

In reality it might just be more comfortable for the team to have the slightest bit of wiggle room, but with plenty of free agents available, slight Shelby Harris rumors on occasion, or the ever-present likelihood of a midsummer trade, this would definitely make some options more likely.

Diggs has slowly been turning himself into quite the active presence online, with more than just back-and-forths between he and Nick Bellore. His faux-agent personality has been a truly enjoyable part of the past couple offseasons.

