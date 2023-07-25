Quandre Diggs made big waves this spring by being the first confirmed account online to report the Seattle Seahawks signing Bobby Wagner.

He’s broken news yet again, this time on his own contract negotiations.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs @qdiggs6 has restructured his contract. Converts 23’ salary into bonus! News reported by the man himself! — Nino (@qdiggs6) July 25, 2023

The Pro Bowl free safety didn’t report his own details, but it’s the second significant move in under 24 hours by the Seahawks, following the extension for Uchenna Nwosu. John Schneider is cleaning up the cap situation ahead of the start to preseason.

What does this mean?

Well, for one it means that you can go ahead and stop reading John Gilbert’s piece from a couple hours ago. JPG’s been defeated once again. He’s trying to make up for it here:

A max restructure would convert $12,325,000 of hig $13,490,000 base salary into signing bonus, of which half would become available cap space ($6,162,500) with the other half becoming dead money in 2024.



New base salary for 2023 would be $1,165,000. https://t.co/MUBE2srd5h — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) July 25, 2023

In reality it might just be more comfortable for the team to have the slightest bit of wiggle room, but with plenty of free agents available, slight Shelby Harris rumors on occasion, or the ever-present likelihood of a midsummer trade, this would definitely make some options more likely.

Diggs has slowly been turning himself into quite the active presence online, with more than just back-and-forths between he and Nick Bellore. His faux-agent personality has been a truly enjoyable part of the past couple offseasons.