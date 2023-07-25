Report: Seahawks to fill out roster with CB you probably don’t know

For several months, going all the way back to the beginning of the summer, the Seattle Seahawks have had 89 players on the 90 man roster, giving them the opportunity to add an impact player.

For many fans it was a near certainty that the team would bring back at least one of the members of the defensive line from 2022, and it was just a matter of waiting for the announcement. However, Quinton Jefferson signed with the New York Jets pretty quickly, and shortly thereafter Poona Ford signed with the Buffalo Bills. Not wanting to miss out on all the fun that Seahawks defensive linemen were apparently planning in New York state, Al Woods quickly joined Jefferson with the Jets.

That left just Shelby Harris remaining unsigned, and as the summer dragged on many became more and more convinced that the match made too much sense for the Hawks to do anything other than sign Harris. Then Seattle extended the contract of Uchenna Nwosu, presumably freeing up 2023 cap space, and it fueled the fires of speculation. Then Quandre Diggs reported that he had restructured his 2023 base salary and it was like pouring gasoline on the fire.

Then, finally, Tuesday afternoon Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported that Seattle was finally set to fill out its roster by signing an undrafted cornerback most fans have probably never heard of.

As Wilson notes, Andrew Whitaker was with the Seahawks during rookie minicamp in May, and Whitaker tweeted yesterday that he had received a call back from Seattle, potentially to sign.

6’1 192 DB with smooth hips, 6’6” Wingspan and 4.3 speed to back it up. Recent mini-camp invite with the #Seahawks and received a call back to potentially sign. God is good and I expect to be great, thank you in advance. pic.twitter.com/4Lp2VclFvq — Andrew Whitaker (@grittywhitty) July 25, 2023

And now the roster is (reportedly) full.