Report: Seahawks finally sign Zach Charbonnet

The offseason is finally over, with players on the Seattle Seahawks reporting for training camp Tuesday. That, of course, means a flood of actual news after months of nothing, and the front office and Uchenna Nwosu got the news party flowing Monday evening.

Things continued Tuesday with the team reportedly signing former Houston Roughnecks of the XFL cornerback Andrew Whitaker, as well as USFL EDGE rusher Levi Bell and former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Roderick Perry. However, fans had been waiting on a couple of pieces of big news for some time, including the signings of two of the early draft picks of the Seahawks in running back Zach Charbonnet and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Well, one of the two is now under contract.

From the NFL transaction wire:



The Seahawks waived OLB Alton Robinson, CB Isaiah Dunn and CB James Campbell. They signed DT Roderick Perry and signed second-round pick Zach Charbonnet to his rookie deal. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 25, 2023

With Charbonnet under contract, only fifth overall pick Devon Witherspoon remains unsigned out of the 2023 draft class for the Hawks. With players set to hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday, it’s likely just a matter of time before his signing also becomes official.